CATS Token Listing On Crypto Exchanges

The fans of the cryptocurrency are eager for the CATS token as it is to be listed on different exchanges shortly. CATS – a meme coin which operates on the TONNE blockchain, has been getting a lot of attention from the community as well as its user base which has crossed 11 million.Unlike most meme coins which are associated with tasks or other mechanisms, CATS is more interesting and engaging to its users.

It has been able to garner a loyal community that genuinely looks forward to future developments of the project through the ability to farm CATS tokens and the ability to create own CAT profile pictures.New developments in the CATS community are also in the pipeline as the adoption of the token rises and here are some events that may lead to widespread adoption of the token. The most expected of these events include the upcoming listings on prominent cryptocurrency exchanges and the long-rumoured CATS airdrop.

Binance Listing

The biggest exchange for the CATS token will likely be on Binance as it is one of the largest and most credible cryptocurrency exchanges. Even the official date has not been released, but some sources claim that it may be released before September 30, 2024.The listing on Binance is important to CATS as it will open the token up to a new market, increasing the liquidity of the token and increasing the potential number of investors. Binance has over 28 million users and listing CATS could bring a lot of new capital into the ecosystem.

Bybit Listing

The exchange that has also disclosed its intention to list CATS prior to the launching of a formal listing is Bybit. The token is set to be officially listed on Sep 25, 2024 but the traders will be able to participate in the token a week earlier.Pre-market listings are popular among those who want to capture tokens as they open the market, since they can order them before the market rises due to increased traffic. Experts believe that the price of CATS token could increase by 48.55% in the first week after its Bybit listing, from $0.0097 to $0.0144.

Bitget Listing

Bitget, a crypto exchange, and Web3 company have also come forward to partner with CATS. Bitget users will be able to claim the CATS token airdrop on Telegram with zero gas fees and these tokens will be automatically credited to users’ Bitget accounts prior to the commencement of CATS spot trading in early October.

Also, CATS will be available on the Bitget Launchpool, a non-compulsory farming programme starting on October 30, 2024, with 19.5 billion CATS tokens to be distributed. This listing is evidence of CATS’s ability to be a trending TONNE-based project, and reasserts Bitget’s dedication to boosting novel TONNE-based projects that shape the world of decentralised systems.

CATS Token Airdrop

Besides the long-awaited exchange listings, the CATS team has also revealed a multi-phase airdrop that will benefit the engaged members of the CATS community.The airdrop will be split into two seasons, with the first season targeting users who fulfil certain conditions including owning an OG pass, making daily transactions, and completing in-app tasks such as inviting friends and engaging in AI farming activities.In this way, 180 billion CATS tokens (30% of the entire token supply) will be given away in 70% of Season 1 aird This airdrop will be scaled to the size of each transaction and those who have a higher balance of CATS Points will get extra bonuses.

The last 30% of the Season 1 airdrop will go to users who have provided a lot of engagement to the CATS community. The last snapshot of Season 1 will occur on September 30 and then the team will distribute the rewards through an airdrop.The second season of the airdrop will be AI-based and users will be able to design their own CAT PFPs. This phase will nonetheless remain in place to encourage users who are involved with the platform and help build the ecosystem.

The CATS team has pointed out that the biggest returns will be given to those who engage themselves actively in the project and not those who are in it for the short term profit. This is in line with the goal of the project to create a long term and active community rather than just having people come in for the short term investment.

CATS Token Tokenomics

The current total supply of CATS token is 600 billion tokens which will be used for encouraging community members, supporting ecosystem, and liquidity on exchanges. The distribution is as follows:

55% for Airdrops with two seasons; Season 1 and Season 2.

12% for Exchanges in order to provide the much needed liquidity and smooth transactions.

10% for Early Growth Supporters

10% of the funds will be directed towards the Ecosystem Funds for future development.

6 percent which is the Team share to sustain the ongoing operations.

4% for Strategic Investments

2% for Media Partners

1% for Advisory Services

This tokenomic structure therefore focuses the project on the stakeholders of the project and on the sustainability of the ecosystem.

CATS Token Exchange Listings Table

Exchange Name Listing Date Additional Information Binance Expected by Sep 30, 2024 Major exchange with high liquidity Bybit September 25, 2024 Pre-market access available Bitget October 30, 2024 Airdrop available with zero gas fees Bitmart TBD Rumored listing but not officially confirmed Kucoin TBD Rumored listing but not officially confirmed

Possible Effects of CATS Listings and Airdrop

The new CATS token listings and airdrop can create immense traction for the project as well as the whole cryptocurrency market. Here are some of the potential effects:

More recognition and usage

The increased visibility on Binance, Bitget, and Bybit will definitely attract many people to invest in the CATS token as they plan to grow their project. This will enable the usage rates to be improved and therefore create a larger user base.

Price Volatility

Listing and airdrop are expected to have a huge effect on the price fluctuations in the coming days. They are, Pre-market trading that can lead to an increased demand of the token and subsequently raise the price and also the airdrop itself. However, one has to understand that such an environment may not be feasible over the longer time horizon.

Liquidity and Trading Volume

This will ensure that CATS token is easily saleable in the market, and owners can easily trade the tokens with other cryptocurrencies or fiat currencies. This may lead to improvement in the trading frequency, and therefore price discovery.

Community Engagement

The airdrop is targeted at the users and all those who are actively participating or contributing to the CATS ecosystem. The airdrop rewards are bound to attract more members of the community as the members will be striving to achieve the set requirements for the airdrop rewards.

Conclusion

The upcoming listings of the CATS token on leading Cryptocurrency Exchanges and the highly anticipated Airdrop are significant events for the project. Thanks to its special focus on the interaction with users and the still growing community, CATS may be considered one of the leaders in the meme coin market.

The listings, and airdrop, can be volatile in the short term, but they can positively impact the project’s awareness, usage, and trading volume, as well as community engagement in the long term. If CATS can keep the momentum and provide users with continual value, it may revolutionise the cryptocurrency market in the long run.

Like in any other business, one has to research and assess their risk factor before investing in the CATS token or any other cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency market is quite volatile and the past results are not indicative of future performance.