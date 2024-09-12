Changing Seasons, Changing Needs: How Homeowners Are Prepping Their Properties

As summer comes to an end, cleaning is probably the last thing on your mind. But getting ahead of it can make seasonal changes far more enjoyable because you won’t be worrying about dealing with any issues that might pop up.

So, what does seasonal cleaning actually look like? How can you prepare your home for seasonal changes? This is what we’ll cover below, so read on to find out.

Preparing Your Home for Seasonal Changes

1. Swap Out Seasonal Clothes

Decluttering is a good place to start, and you can count clothes as part of this process. Most people will have clothes that fit into warm and cold weather categories, and keeping them in storage can be a good way to save space.

Well, now is the time to switch out your wardrobe so you’re ready for when the proper cold weather hits. If nothing else, make sure you wash everything before storing (or getting out of storage). But it can also be a good time to sort through kids’ clothes that might not fit to figure out what you need.

2. Deep Clean Your Windows

Deep cleaning your windows isn’t necessarily a seasonal job, but doing it now gives you a chance to look out for any issues that might cause heating problems. For example, while washing your windows, check weather seals are intact and there’s no damage to the outside of the frames.

You can fix sealant issues yourself by re-sealing the window. For anything bigger, consider hiring a professional to ensure your windows are in good condition before the cold weather comes around.

3. Clean Your Radiators

Cleaning radiators isn’t something many of us think about. However, a thick layer of dust can affect their efficiency, which will increase your heating bill. Although it looks a bit fiddly, cleaning inside a radiator isn’t too difficult.

You’ll need to make yourself a cleaning tool, which can be as simple as a cloth on a stick. Run this between the fins and then hoover up any dust that comes out. This is also a good time to bleed your radiators so they’ll work at peak efficiency.

4. Shampoo Your Carpets and Rugs

The end of summer is a good time to shampoo your carpets to remove dirt, sand and stains. Most people will see higher foot traffic in their homes over the summer, which brings with it increased dirt. Getting your carpets clean will also ensure they don’t smell over winter.

To clean carpets, you’re best off using a carpet cleaner. You can buy these or hire them (which is probably the better option). Alternatively, you can use a steam cleaner, but this will take longer and won’t be as effective.

5. Continue Decluttering

Seasonal clothes aren’t the only thing that needs decluttering as seasons change. Summer items like picnic blankets and beach towels need washing and storing, too. This can be a good excuse to do even more decluttering, including books, toys, decorations and more.

If you like seasonal decorations and are preparing for autumn, now is a good time to swap in your new décor. Decluttering first ensures you’ve got space for it, and that you’re not storing items you don’t actually want to keep.

6. Don’t Forget About Outside

While this article focuses on cleaning, we can extend this to your home’s garden, too. Some jobs relate to safety, whereas others are simply about keeping your garden in good condition.

First, ensure your gutters are clean and your drainpipes aren’t blocked. This is quite important because a blocked gutter could cause a leak in your home once the weather gets bad. Also, while you’re out there, make sure your roof doesn’t look damaged.

Next, weed and clear patios to maintain grouting. If you have any garden furniture, clean it and store it away to prolong its lifespan. Finally, cut back any big bushes or trees in your garden, especially if there’s a chance they’ll blow over in bad weather. Similarly, tie down or store kids’ toys, such as trampolines and climbing frames.

Final Thoughts

Seasonal cleaning isn’t drastically different from your normal cleaning routine. However, it can be a good excuse to get stuck in and ensure your home is cosy and ready for the upcoming cold weather.

The most important thing is to make sure your home is in good condition and, by extension, that your heating system is working efficiently. Once you’ve done this, roll up your sleeves and start cleaning! If cleaning is not your thing, then you can consider hiring a cleaner in Hackney to ensure your home is cleaned on a regular basis if you can’t deal with seasonal changes.