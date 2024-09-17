Collidr Unveils Advanced Portfolio Assistant Technology for Advisers: ‘Noxai’

Free-to-use platform offers adviser firms state-of-the-art portfolio management software, AI-enhanced tools, and comprehensive portfolio analytics.

Created with Consumer Duty in mind, Noxai enables adviser firms to effectively manage their investment propositions.

Collidr Technologies Ltd, a company that has been providing portfolio solutions to advisory firms for almost a decade, has launched its latest offering, Collidr’s Noxai. Touted as a ‘free-to-use digital portfolio assistant’, with premium and customisable versions also on offer, Noxai includes the following features:

Portfolio health check: Users can track performance and risk across all portfolios.

Portfolio projections: Users can simulate future portfolio values and potential outcomes.

White label reporting: Users can customise their portfolio dashboard and produce client reports with their own branding.

Content generation: Users can automate the design and delivery of market commentary and portfolio reports to clients.

Alerts: Users receive 24/7 real-time notifications for any portfolio-related issues.

The free version of Noxai allows up to three users to manage 100 different portfolios, choosing from over 100,000 funds and ETFs. Depending on the chosen plan, the tool also offers features such as custom user roles, bottom-up portfolio attribution, health check alerts, and stress testing for both portfolios and funds. This data can be used to generate market and portfolio commentaries, personalised factsheets, and fully automated batch factsheet production.

Speaking on the launch, Collidr’s CEO, Symon Stickney, said: “Right now, total on-platform funds under management in the UK is around £722 billion, but only £131 billion is in discretionary managed solutions. The lion’s share – around half a trillion pounds of client assets – is in advisory portfolios. These assets are simply not getting the full attention they deserve, because managing those portfolios in the current regulatory environment has become much harder. We decided to change that.

“We developed Noxai to offer intelligence-led technology that makes it easy and cost-effective for adviser firms to build, manage and track all their portfolios under one roof, as well as offering added-value interactive analytics and tailored client reports. And we made it free to use.”

Symon Stickney further commented, “Noxai will revolutionise the way adviser firms manage their portfolios, enabling them to enhance their in-house capabilities and deliver a superior client experience, all while saving time and resources that can be reinvested in growing their business.”