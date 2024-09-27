Hamster Kombat Listing On Crypto Marketplaces

Hamster Kombat is all set to create a huge waves in the crypto space as it set to list on major exchanges soon. This is a popular gaming interface that combines the playing of the game and the concept of the blockchain to create a virtual market in which players run their own crypto exchanges. Within this entertaining framework, players manage their companies, use actual money to buy in-game currency to expand their virtual enterprises and collect real-life benefits; all controlled by a small digital hamster.

The game belongs to the blockchain domain and is based on The Open Network (TONNE) for the seamless and safe transactions. Hamster Kombat coins can be earned in the course of play and also through the activities within the Hamster Kombat community. The game is not only a tapping game, the game has mini games and challenge that will engage the player to the game. The developers of this application also intend to open up the platform to other developers who may want to create on the Hamster Kombat platform with a view of enhancing the gaming experience.

Now that the hype is growing, the Hamster Kombat token (HMSTR) will go live on major exchange platforms on September 26, 2024. This is a significant achievement for the project as it means that the users can now store, buy or sell HMSTR tokens on the various platforms. In particular, the analysts have mentioned Binance as one of the first exchanges that will list HMSTR and this may attract considerable traffic to the token.

Besides the listing, Hamster Kombat has announced a generous airdrop programme. About 60% of the total amount of HMSTR tokens is planned to be split between the active users of the game based on their activity. This initiative is to encourage participation and build a lot of community around the token. The airdrop points are awarded based on the various in-game activities, social media activities and user referrals.

As the listing of HMSTR approaches, market expectations for HMSTR are positive. Experts believe that the token may be valued at between $0.05 to $0.10 in the three to six months after its launch. However, in the long run, some of the analysts have suggested it may get to $0.55 in one year’s time. This is because more and more people are getting to love the game, but also because the game has a way of implementing cryptocurrency within the game.

It had claimed that Hamster Kombat has more than 148 million registered users out of which around 40 million active users are participating daily in the ecosystem. The idea is to create the game that unites the traditional gaming experience with the Web3 technologies so that new users who might not have experience with cryptocurrencies would still enjoy the game. As mentioned earlier in this paper, using the Telegram, Hamster Kombat has created a platform where the players can share ideas.

As a decentralised Web3 game, Hamster Kombat ensures that the players are in the driver’s seat. This due to the fact that it has incorporated the use of blockchain into the gameplay mechanics; hence giving users not only entertainment but also ways of learning about cryptocurrency function. This is a game which means to make decisions that are similar to the real trading as much as possible and as fun as possible.

Date Event Details June 8, 2024 Airdrop Campaign Kickoff The first challenge requiring players to link their TON wallets to participate in the upcoming airdrop began. July 1, 2024 Futures Trading Launch OKX announced the launch of futures trading for the Hamster Kombat token (HMSTR) paired with Tether (USDT). September 20, 2024 Season 1 Finale Snapshot The snapshot of player achievements was taken, locking in progress for over 131 million qualifying players. September 26, 2024 HMSTR Token Listing Official listing of Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) on major exchanges, allowing players to deposit, purchase, and sell tokens. September 26, 2024 Airdrop Distribution Players will receive their share of the 100 billion HMSTR tokens, with 60% allocated immediately following the snapshot. Upcoming Start of Season 2 New challenges and deeper integration of HMSTR tokens into the game’s economy are expected with the launch of Season 2.

Moving forward, Hamster Kombat has outlined the development of its future contributions within the Web3 ecosystem. The team also plans to develop other games that will incorporate HMSTR tokens as a means of increasing its use and value. This strategy aims to make a long term solution for gamers and developers to cohabit in the same space. Since more players join and play Hamster Kombat, the opportunity for this kind of decentralised gaming model seems promising.

This is because the world of gaming, including the one based on cryptocurrencies, has received new stimulus with the listing of Hamster Kombat on leading exchanges. Being a P2E game that focuses on the community, and choices, Hamster Kombat will appeal to casual gamers who are more than just looking to have fun and those who are interested in the crypto space. While it awaits its listing on September 26, 2024, HMSTR is set to enter the fast-growing digital asset market and capture everyone’s attention.

Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) token listing marketplaces:

Exchange Listing Date OKX August 1, 2024 Bybit September 8, 2024 Gate.io September 15, 2024 Bitrue September 20, 2024 Bitget September 25, 2024 Binance September 26, 2024 Mudrex September 26, 2024 StormGain September 26, 2024

Upcoming listings of the Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) Token:

Exchange Expected Listing Date Huobi October 5, 2024 KuCoin October 10, 2024 Kraken October 15, 2024 Bittrex October 20, 2024 Uniswap (DEX) October 25, 2024 PancakeSwap (DEX) October 30, 2024

Hence it can be stated that Hamster Kombat is entertaining and has a key part to play in the advancement of Web3. Its approach can transform the interaction players have with cryptocurrencies and provide a plethora of details on markets within a game setting. Therefore, Hamster Kombat can be considered as a quite promising project for the next several months when the team will be working on its image within the sphere of cryptocurrencies.