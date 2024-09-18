INTO University Partnerships Survey Shows Strong International Student Satisfaction at UK Pathway Centres

INTO University Partnerships’ 2024 Annual Student Experience Survey has shown that international students attending UK pathway centres feel well-supported by the services available.

The survey revealed that 91% of students are ‘satisfied’ or ‘highly satisfied’ with the support provided at INTO centres, which are operated in partnership with UK universities. Additionally, 95% of students expressed satisfaction with their campus environment, and 93% with safety.

In terms of teaching and learning, 87% of students reported being satisfied with their overall experience.

A total of 1,580 international students from INTO’s nine UK centres took part in the survey, representing countries such as China, Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong, and Indonesia. Participants were enrolled in Foundation, Diploma, and Graduate Diploma programmes.

Mary Wade, INTO University Partnerships’ Executive Vice President for UK Education said: “The Student Experience Survey results underscore the high level of dedication and compassion from all of our UK centres in helping international students feel fully supported as they begin and progress through their study abroad journey.

“These results affirm our commitment to fostering a welcoming and enriching environment that enables students from around the world to thrive.”

In the survey, international students highly rated the support provided at their centre, which encompasses a range of different services. IT support, student services, personal welfare and wellbeing support, and visa advice all secured scores of 92%. The remaining categories included services such as social activities and clubs, advice on progression options, and facilities for religious worship – all of which were rated at 90% or above.

One student at INTO Queen’s University Belfast said: “The personal staff of INTO have always been nice and very supportive. I personally love that, it has always made me feel comfortable.”

Liam O’Hagan, Centre Director said: “It is fantastic to receive such an exceptionally high rating and positive feedback from our students, reflecting on their experience at INTO Queen’s University Belfast. It is imperative that every student feels nurtured and supported as they make the transition to their academic journey in the UK.

“INTO Queen’s is committed to providing the highest standard of support for students’ academic and personal wellbeing which has been recognized as an area of best practice for the Centre by both the British Council and QAA. I take immense pride in seeing our students go from strength to strength as they progress throughout their studies and knowing how much the staff at INTO Queen’s do to support them on their journey.”

Findings also demonstrate a positive response towards living satisfaction. The university campus environment scored 95%, closely followed by feeling safe and secure – 93%. Students also scored their local area and forming social bonds with students both from their own and other countries at 90% or higher.

When asked about their experience of studying and living in London so far, a student from INTO City University, London, said: “Living in London has been an extraordinary experience filled with endless opportunities for exploration and creativity. The vibrant energy of the city, coupled with its rich cultural tapestry, has made every day a new adventure.”

Students reported particularly high learning satisfaction for their class sizes, which earned an approval rate of 95%. Meanwhile, teachers’ ability to communicate in English that is easy to understand obtained 94%, diversity of classes – 93%, and help with improving English Language skills – 91%.

Additionally, the learning facilities were rated favorably with the online learning environment, library facilities, and quality of laboratories all securing scores of 92%.

One student from INTO City University, London, said: “I can confidently say it has been an enriching journey. From the outset, I found myself immersed in a stimulating academic environment that fostered both personal and intellectual growth.”

Another student from INTO London World Education Centre reflecting on their learning experience said: “Not only did I make lifelong friends here, I was also able to work with people of different backgrounds and futures which helped me to stay motivated throughout my course.”

INTO University Partnerships connects talented students worldwide with leading universities in the UK, US and Australia. Since its inception in 2005, INTO has helped over 150,000 students from more than 180 countries achieve their dream of obtaining a degree from a world-class institution.