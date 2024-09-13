Is Friday the 13th Your Chance for Luck? Enter ActionCOACH’s £1 Million Prize Draw Now

In a groundbreaking and exceptional move, ActionCOACH, the premier global business coaching firm, has introduced the largest business coaching giveaway in history.

This landmark initiative offers one fortunate individual the chance to win an impressive £1 million and guaranteed business growth support for one thousand UK business owners through elite coaching services.

The campaign is crafted to reward business owners who refer others to ActionCOACH, providing up to £1,000 in cash for each successful referral and an entry into the grand prize draw for £1 million. This effort aims to invigorate the UK’s business community, offering an unparalleled opportunity for growth and financial reward.

“ActionCOACH acknowledges the profound impact of business coaching. Our clients see up to a 61% increase in profits year after year and report significant improvements in their work-life balance,” said Brad Sugars, CEO of ActionCOACH. “The £1M Giveaway is our way of enhancing this impact and giving business owners a chance to achieve more than they ever thought possible.”

With 200 business growth specialists throughout the UK and a proven success record, ActionCOACH is set to make a notable impact on businesses nationwide. The £1M Giveaway is expected to generate substantial interest, making it a major highlight in the UK business community.

James Vincent, Performance Director at ActionCOACH UK and host of the Business Excellence Podcast, commented: “This campaign is about more than just a prize—it’s about empowering business owners to shape their futures. With the right coaching, the opportunities are endless. We urge every entrepreneur to participate, spread the word, and take their chance at winning £1 million. This is the largest business coaching giveaway ever, and we’re excited to see its results.”

For more information and to join the £1M Campaign, visit https://business.actioncoach.co.uk/giveaway.