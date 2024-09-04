KYC360 Partners with Vantage to Expand Customer Lifecycle Management Capabilities

KYC360, a prominent provider of Customer Lifecycle Management solutions that empower organisations to comply and succeed, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Vantage, a leading technology consulting firm specialising in financial services.

This collaboration unites decades of industry expertise, aimed at helping businesses reduce risk and enhance operational efficiency. Vantage’s global expertise will be instrumental in scaling KYC360’s seamless automation and integration solutions.

Vantage is an accredited Quantios (previously known as TrustQuay and ViewPoint) Business Partner, offering technology consulting services and solutions through its offices in the Cayman Islands, Isle of Man, Channel Islands, United Kingdom, Switzerland, and Sri Lanka. Their areas of expertise include wealth management, entity management, regulatory compliance, data management, and accounting, with a strong emphasis on streamlining operations and reducing the costs and risks of business operations. Vantage has an impressive record of delivering projects in entity management, KYC compliance and due diligence, data governance and remediation, accounting, and document management.

“We are thrilled to announce our strategic partnership with KYC360, a leader in onboarding, screening and pKYC solutions. Together, we will enhance our capabilities, expand our reach, and deliver even more robust solutions to our clients. We look forward to a fruitful partnership that promises to set new benchmarks in regulatory compliance and operational excellence,” said Richard Collett, Managing Director of Vantage.

“We are delighted to partner with Vantage and combine our strengths and success in enabling digital transformation for businesses. KYC360 will leverage Vantage’s 20+ years of experience to scale our suite of customer lifecycle solutions and enable more businesses to comply and outperform,” said Stephen Platt, Founder & CEO of KYC360.