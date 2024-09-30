The Moldova Innovation Technology Park (MITP) has made significant strides in enhancing Moldova’s GDP, tripling its contribution since 2015. This milestone was showcased at the SUM IT UP#6: Global Connect event, part of Moldova Business Week 2024, emphasizing MITP’s pivotal role in driving growth within the country’s IT sector and establishing Moldova as a regional technology hub.

MITP continues to be a major catalyst for Moldova’s economic development. With favorable business conditions such as a simplified 7% single tax rate, a skilled workforce, and low operational costs, the Park has attracted over 2,000 resident companies, bolstering Moldova’s status as a competitive destination for IT investments.

The appeal of MITP to both domestic and international investors is supported by its efficient administrative processes and stable regulatory environment. The Park offers long-term operational certainty, with its framework extended through 2037, enabling businesses to expand with confidence. Since its inception, MITP has successfully attracted 178 foreign companies from 33 countries, including significant investors from Romania, Ukraine, the United States, and Germany. This influx of foreign interest underscores Moldova’s growing reputation as a reliable provider of IT services in the region.

Prime Minister Dorin Recean highlighted the Park’s significance in facilitating local business growth, stating:

“Now, more than ever, we can conduct business more easily and efficiently at home. The Moldova Innovation Technology Park presents attractive opportunities for both local entrepreneurs and foreign investors. The government is dedicated to fostering innovation and attracting more foreign investment, with plans to allocate €5 million next year to support the development of IT startups. This is a clear indication that Moldova is serious about maintaining its competitive edge in the global technology market.”

In the first half of 2024, MITP residents generated €365 million in revenue, with projections indicating this figure could reach €800 million by year-end. Additionally, MITP has positioned itself as a regional leader in IT services exports, with Moldova’s IT exports increasing tenfold since 2015. This advancement places Moldova ahead of neighboring countries, including Romania and Ukraine, as well as other regional players like Estonia and Latvia.

Marina Bzovîi, Administrator of MITP, stressed the significance of the Park’s fiscal advantages and long-term stability in attracting new companies:

“The top seven countries contributing to our growth—Romania, Ukraine, the USA, Germany, the UK, and Turkey—have been drawn by our advantageous tax regime and operational stability. In 2024 alone, 380 new companies joined MITP. The extension of the Park’s operational term until 2037 offers these companies long-term security, enabling them to plan for future expansion in Moldova.”

The steady growth of MITP is also reflected in the rising number of employees in the sector. Currently, over 22,000 individuals are employed by resident companies, representing 4.4% of Moldova’s workforce—the second-highest percentage in Europe. Furthermore, salaries in the IT sector remain the highest in the country, with the average monthly wage within MITP reaching €2,280.

As MITP continues to expand, the government’s commitment to supporting the IT sector is reinforced by planned investments in startups and infrastructure. The Park’s strategic location, competitive costs, and skilled workforce provide a strong foundation for sustained growth in the coming years.