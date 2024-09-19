Thomas Lillelund Named CEO of Allianz Commercial and Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty SE

Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty SE (AGCS) has announced that Thomas Lillelund will be appointed as CEO of AGCS in early 2025, following the completion of his current commitments and pending regulatory approval. In this role, Mr. Lillelund will also lead Allianz Commercial, the Allianz Group’s global model for servicing Commercial Property & Casualty insurance clients, including mid-corporate, large corporate, and specialty customers.

A Danish national with extensive international experience, Mr. Lillelund brings over 25 years of leadership in the insurance sector. Currently CEO of AIG Europe, Middle East, and Africa, his career has spanned roles across Europe, the UK, Singapore, South Africa, Hong Kong, and the United States with companies such as Aspen Re, Gen Re, and Swiss Re. He holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from The College of William & Mary (Virginia, U.S.) and an MBA from Western University (Toronto, Canada).