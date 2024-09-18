Top Contenders Vie for the Coveted British Champion Jumps’ Trainer Crown

The British Jumps Trainers’ Championship has been dominated by Paul Nicholls for the best part of the last two decades. The Ditcheat handler has won the prestigious accolade 14 times since 2005, with old rival Nicky Henderson stopping him on just four occasions — making for titanic battles in the horse race betting online.

Last year’s race for the title was one of the best in recent memory. Dan Skelton, a former understudy of Nicholls for a number of years, was on course to pip his old boss to the Trainers’ Championship for the first time since setting up his own stable in 2013.

However, Willie Mullins — spurred on by six major wins at the Cheltenham Festival and a first Grand Triumph since 2005 — climbed up the standings late on and stole the title from right under Skelton’s nose, becoming the first Irish handler to win the award since Vincent O’Brien’s success 70 years ago.

That sets up an inciting battle ahead of the new National Hunt season. Mullins has never really seemed bothered by winning the British title, but might have gotten a taste for it after his initial success, while Skelton will be desperate to get his hands on the trophy. Not to mention Nicholls’ hunt for a 15th triumph.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at what promises to be a thrilling race for the British Trainers’ Championship.

Willie Mullins

“Awesome – to do something the legend of the game Vincent O’Brien did 70 years ago was not something I ever had in my mind to do because I didn’t think it could be done and here we are.”

Those were the words of Mullins after winning the title last year. Now that he knows it’s achievable, the bookies are backing him to come back for more — making him the favourite to regain the title.

The 67-year-old leads many of the ante-post markets for the Cheltenham Festival and I Am Maximus is backed to retain his Grand National crown in what is set to be another big year for Mullins.

Dan Skelton

You’ve got to feel sorry for Skelton. He had one hand on the Trainers’ Championship but was denied late on by Mullins despite the Irishman having a fraction of the Warwickshire handler’s wins.

Nonetheless, it was still a remarkable year for Skelton as he enjoyed four Cheltenham Festival winners and accumulated millions in prize money.

Grey Dawning, Langer Dan, and Let It Rain are just some of the Skelton-trained horses to watch this season.

Paul Nicholls

Nicholls might be the third favourite, but there’s no question that he will be in close contention as he attempts to regain his crown as the top trainer in Britain.

The 62-year-old picked up just one win at the Cheltenham Festival but did enjoy various Graded victories elsewhere as his stable jockey, Harry Cobden, was crowned Champion Jockey for the first time.

Nicholls always has top-class horses at his disposal, and he will have every chance of competing for the title this year.