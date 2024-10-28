BLUM Coin Launch, Listing Dates And Price Prediction

BLUM, which was initially launched as a Telegram-based game in June 2024, has quickly transformed into a very promising venture cryptocurrency project. The platform aims to bridge the gap between centralized and decentralized finance by providing a hybrid exchange model. With its now advanced approach and massive user base, BLUM has changed its face in the cryptocurrency community and thus has had a lot of viewer attention.

The BLUM Airdrop

The BLUM airdrop campaign has been the main reason behind the project’s popularity. It was launched in June 2024 and this airdrop lets people get tokens by playing games, doing tasks, and inviting friends. In contrast to traditional airdrops, BLUM’s approach encourages constant interaction with the platform.

Airdrop Details:

Start Date: June 2024

End Date: Not specified (ongoing as of October 2024)

Token Distribution: Based on user activity and referrals

Eligibility: Open to Telegram users globally

How to Participate:

Join the official BLUM Telegram channel

Complete daily tasks within the BLUM game

Invite friends to join the platform

Connect your TON wallet to the BLUM platform

The junction of BLUM and the airdrop has shown that BLUM has got its users in a quick and easy way as the platform has by now acquired more than 30 million subscribers by October 2024, which is its second place globally.

BLUM Coin Launch Dates:

Event Date Exchange Pre-minting Process Start October 16, 2024, 2:00 PM UTC Gate.io Pre-market Pre-Token Spot Trading Start October 17, 2024, 12:00 AM UTC Gate.io Official Airdrop and Listing October 20, 2024 Not specified

Key points:

Gate.io is hosting a pre-market listing for BLUM, allowing users to stake USDT to mint Blum Pre-Tokens starting October 16, 2024. Pre-market trading of these Pre-Tokens began on Gate.io on October 17, 2024. The official airdrop and listing date for BLUM coin is set for October 20, 2024, though the specific exchanges for this official launch are not mentioned in the provided information. It’s important to note that while the Gate.io pre-market listing is confirmed, the official listing date may be subject to change, and investors should stay tuned for official announcements from BLUM and other exchanges. The table does not include potential listing dates for other major exchanges like Binance, OKX, or Bitget, as these were not specified in the search results provided.

BLUM Exchange Listing

Although the actual listing date for BLUM tokens is still unknown, the insiders of the industry believe that it could happen before the end of 2024

The TLBL hyperbole coincides with BLUM’s fast emergence and the fulfillment of its roadmap through which several key stones were laid.

Exchange Listing Date Status Notes Gate.io October 17, 2024 Confirmed Pre-market listing starts Not specified October 20, 2024 Confirmed Official airdrop and listing date Binance Before end of 2024 Highly Probable No exact date confirmed OKX Before end of 2024 Probable No exact date confirmed Bitget Before end of 2024 Possible No exact date confirmed Bybit Before end of 2024 Likely No exact date confirmed

Key points:

The only confirmed specific date is for Gate.io’s pre-market listing on October 17, 2024. The official airdrop and listing date is set for October 20, 2024, but the specific exchanges for this are not mentioned. Other major exchanges like Binance, OKX, Bitget, and Bybit are expected to list BLUM before the end of 2024, but exact dates are not provided. These exchanges have previously partnered with Blum for various promotions, making them likely candidates for listing.

It’s crucial to note that apart from the Gate.io pre-market listing and the official airdrop date, most of this information is based on speculation and market analysis. Investors should stay tuned to official announcements from BLUM and the respective exchanges for the most accurate and up-to-date information.

Potential Listing Exchanges

According to the details at hand, here is a list of the exchanges to be listed on BLUM:

Binance: BLUM’s close collaboration with the top players in the blockchain sector, such as Binance Labs, makes a potential listing at this major exchange likely.

OKX: One of the exchanges named earlier was OKX, a well-known exchange that has previously collaborated with BLUM.

Bitget: They have been known to list promising new tokens, so they might be the ones to go with.

Bybit: Since the digital asset is innovative, Bybit wants to participate, and the preliminary result on BLUM is positive.

Gate.io: Another garden path for the novel token listings.

XT.COM: Is globally one of the best supports for the rising cryptocurrencies.

NB: Equally notable is that even if these listings are potential possibilities, the official status of their listing is still in limbo. The final exchanges to list will be based on the fact that there will be negotiations and the market will be inspected.

BLUM Price Predictions

As usual, preeminent of this new coin, the price predictions for BLUM are speculative and should be handled carefully. Nevertheless, out of all the applicable qualitative information and qualified evaluations, we can give certain scenarios.

BLUM Coin Price Prediction Table:

Year Lowest Price Average Price Highest Price 2024 $0.1379 $0.2344 $0.3309 2025 $0.2537 $0.4026 $0.5515 2026 $0.3860 $0.4412 $0.4963 2027 $0.1765 $0.2647 $0.3529 2028 $0.2426 $0.3419 $0.4412 2029 $0.4191 $0.7059 $0.9927 2030 $0.8824 $1.05 $1.21

Key points:

The initial listing price is expected to be between $0.05 and $0.1667. By 2025, BLUM is predicted to reach an average price of $0.4026. The price is expected to grow steadily, with some fluctuations, reaching an average of $1.05 by 2030. More optimistic predictions suggest BLUM could reach $1.00 as early as 2025. These predictions are speculative and based on various factors, including market conditions and the project’s development.

It’s important to note that cryptocurrency price predictions are inherently uncertain and can be influenced by many factors. Investors should conduct their own research and consider the risks before making investment decisions.

Initial Listing Price

The professionals of the industry say that BLUM can start with a price of approximately $0.1667 for one piece of token

. This is the prognosis information which is as follows:

Total supply of 100 billion tokens

Approximately $1 billion initial market cap

Solid project characteristics and support from Binance Labs

Yet, the encyclopedias listing a more middle-of-the-road price range of 0.05 to 0.08 say that…

Short-term Price Predictions

Based on CoinCubed, BLUM is expected to reach $0.024534 by X November 24, 2024, a growth of 228.38% from its current price.

Long-term Price Predictions

Going further, some of them are like below:

Year 2024: $0.10 – $0.15 end of the year

Five years: The most upbeat predictions say €1.00

Factors Influencing BLUM’s Price

BLUM’s price can be affected by several factors upon its listing and also in the future:

Airdrop Success: The high engagement in the BLUM airdrop could spark initial demand for the token.

User Adoption: BLUM’s proof of 20 million TON wallets is in line with its big user base1, and the fact that people are making transactions is another positive aspect of the product.

Innovative Features: The reputation of BLUM’s hybrid exchange format, as well as the things coming next, like Memepad, could be the forces pushing the value forward.

Market Conditions: The overall trends in cryptocurrencies are most likely to be the main thing that will determine BLUM’s performance.

Exchange Listings: The number and type of exchanges that list BLUM in the market will affect its volume and availability.

Partnerships: Binance Labs’ MVB 7 Accelerator Program has selected BLUM among 13 companies, which is a strategic partner and a strong sign of the industry’s support1.

BLUM’s Unique Features

BLUM is often considered to be one of the cryptocurrencies distinguishable through its unique functions in the market:

Hybrid Exchange Model

The concept of the hybrid exchange model at BLUM is to mix the benefits of both centralized and decentralized exchanges by providing users with a hassle-free cross-blockchain trading experience.

Multi-Chain Support

It enables users to trade their digital assets through more than 30 different blockchains by using the multi-chain support given on the platform. 1

Memepad

A future feature might also act as a driving force for users’ interactions and the use of the token.

Strong Community

The BLUM team has made an outstanding engagement through Telegram, forming a solid and active community capable of boosting company goals and laying the groundwork for sustainable development.

Preparing for BLUM Listing

In case you are one of those people who wish to participate in the BLUM token launch, we recommend:

Stay Informed: Stay updated with the most recent information by following the BLUM official channels, where the listing dates are announced and the exchanges that you can participate in are listed.

Engage with the Platform: Get more Blum Points through other games and airdrops.

Research: Investigate the project’s background, team, and viability of the project.

Wallet Preparation: You must ensure that you have the requisite currency supporting token reception and trading.

Risk Management: Just like any cryptocurrency investment, do not invest more than you can easily bear to lose and do not stick only to one type of coins.

Conclusion

Combining the games, social interaction, and DeFi, BLUM is a pretty exciting development in the crypto field. How BLUM managed the token in the airdrop campaign has been the hook for both the publicity and the users. While the date of the listed day and the initial stock price remain unknown, the project’s sturdy back foundation and backing from heavyweights such as Binance Labs signal the future potential for the project. Nevertheless, just like any investment in crypto, you have to be careful and research hard before making any financial decisions.

The coming few months will remain crucial for BLUM as it transforms into a complete cryptocurrency platform and exchange within a shorter period. However, the success of this platform is contingent on the company taking responsibility for its promises, maintaining customer engagement, and, of course, being competitive in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market.

The BLUM official list of cryptocurrencies is not yet public but the BLUM trade is clearly creating a stir within the crypto community. Whether the initial success can be transformed into a sustainable value remains to be seen, but BLUM is without doubts a project to keep an eye on in the transforming world of digital assets and decentralized finance.