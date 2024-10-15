Emaar’s Exclusive Burj Park New Year’s Eve Event: Front-Row Views of Fireworks and Festivities for 2025

Celebrate New Year’s Eve in style with Emaar’s exclusive event at Burj Park, featuring front-row views of the Burj Khalifa fireworks, a synchronised Dubai Fountain show, live entertainment, and gourmet food stalls.

Burj Park is a ticketed experience, while other public viewing areas in Downtown Dubai remain free and open.

Tickets, starting from AED 580 for adults and AED 370 for children above the age of five, will be available from 24th October 2024 at mydubainewyear.emaar.com.

Emaar is proud to offer an exclusive New Year’s Eve experience at Burj Park, where guests will enjoy front-row seats to the stunning Burj Khalifa fireworks display and the accompanying Dubai Fountain show. This year’s event promises to be even more spectacular, with live entertainment, workshops for kids, and a diverse selection of food and beverages, making it the perfect setting for welcoming 2025.

Burj Park provides a premium, ticketed event for those who want a clear view of the Burj Khalifa fireworks and light show. In addition to Burj Park, other free public viewing areas in Downtown Dubai will be available for those who wish to enjoy the festivities.

Starting at 3:30 pm on 31st December 2024, guests will enjoy a full programme of live entertainment, including DJ performances, live music, and children’s activities. With over ten food and beverage stalls, there will be plenty of delicious options to choose from throughout the day.

Tickets are priced at AED 580 for adults and AED 370 for children over the age of five (VAT included). Each ticket includes a food and beverage voucher valued at AED 60 for adults and AED 30 for children. Seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, with options such as picnic tables and bean bags.

To ensure a seamless experience, Emaar has streamlined the badge collection and entry process. Guests are encouraged to collect their badges from 26th to 30th December, and colour-coded navigation flags will guide visitors to the venue.

Tickets will be available from 24th October 2024 at https://mydubainewyear.emaar.com.