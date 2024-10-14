How International Surgeons Are Filling Gaps in the U.S. Healthcare System

America’s doctor shortage is projected to worsen in the coming years. Without doctors, individuals cannot get the medical care they need, and their health suffers. Nobody is immune to this shortage, and steps must be taken to combat it. International surgeons are being brought in to fill the gaps in the U.S. healthcare system. Why are they needed?

The Doctor Shortage

America’s population is aging, and chronic diseases are becoming more commonplace. Many doctors are also retiring. The Association of American Colleges warns the country will need over 100,000 doctors in ten years. Where will these doctors come from? What does this mean for healthcare?

Citizens are finding they must wait longer to get necessary care if they can get care at all. Doctors are overworked, care quality is declining, and emergency services are used more often, leading to higher healthcare costs. This cycle must be broken. While a person will find getting hired as a surgeon is easy because doctors are in high demand, they may not stay in the profession long. Doctors are struggling with high patient loads, administrative burdens, and burnout.

The Effects of the Doctor Shortage

Many adults visit the emergency room for healthcare because they don’t have a family doctor. They may head to the emergency room because they believe they need the specialized services offered there, or they may need services their primary doctor can’t provide. When they visit the ER, people who need these services experience longer wait times and may not receive timely care. This issue affects all Americans.

A Lack of Specialists

Specialists remain in high demand. Additional residency positions are needed to address the doctor shortage. Until they are, international medical graduates are being brought in to fill open positions. When these individuals arrive in America, they need to be treated with respect and allowed to use their knowledge and skills to benefit the lives of citizens. Bringing in these individuals will also help increase diversity in healthcare, which many patients find important today.

Why Look Internationally?

Many Americans question why we are looking outside our borders to find doctors. Diversity is needed in healthcare for better patient outcomes. When patients relate to their doctor, they are more likely to adhere to the treatment plan. Communication improves, and doctors understand the cultural challenges their patients face.

The Drawbacks of Working Internationally

Many doctors hesitate to come to America because securing employment is difficult and demanding. They may give up before achieving their goal. One way to get a foot in the door is by taking on locum tenens positions.

These positions allow international doctors to test the waters in America. They can spend time working in the United States and contribute to bettering the health of its citizens. The healthcare system benefits by bringing in new people with unique skills and perspectives. They can share their knowledge and skills with American-born surgeons so that more people receive outstanding care.

Surgeons remain in high demand. Having those who embrace diversity and value resilience only strengthens the healthcare system, making it more equitable. Policymakers need to recognize this and encourage international workers to come to America. Educational institutions must also encourage international students to apply to their medical programs. When all parties work together, these individuals will integrate seamlessly into the system, benefiting all Americans.