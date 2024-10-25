How to Make Your Online Store Stand Out in 2025

You went out of your way to have a nice eCommerce store. But you know, there are so many other e-shops out there.

So how do you make your little shop stand out?

It’s a fair question. There isn’t an easy way to be different when your customers are waking up every day bombarded with discounts and ads from the most popular brands.

Let’s explore some clever ways to drive more traffic to your products and get customers to stick with you over the other guy.

Spy on Other Stores

Okay, maybe “spy” is a harsh term. We are not talking about any kind of dirty business here.

What I mean by that is using data to see exactly what competitor retailers are doing. Once you see what they’re pricing, what they have on their shelves, how they’re promoting, etc, you can modify yours accordingly.

It’s like a secret recipe from their book!

Match Prices – but Don’t Copy

The prices are incredibly competitive in eCommerce. You are too expensive and people will simply click away to buy the next thing.

But you also don’t want to compete in a race to the bottom. That leaves profits behind.

That is the aim, that price elasticity. And you know, not too hot, not too cold. Just right.

Competitive prices can be monitored on business intelligence tools all day and night. They have sales or discounts, and when they do you can know in real time if you have to change in order to keep up.

You can even take advantage of this market intelligence to sneak in if competitors charge too much. Beguiling customers will flock to you for better offers!

Find Out What’s In Stock – And Out Of Stock

Understanding competitors’ portfolio is super-useful information. You can tailor it to your own stock and fulfillment plan.

If a hot new item is sold out in all other places, you benefit from having lots of stock on hand for frustrated consumers to buy something else.

And if the same competitors start selling surplus stocks on something, interpret that as reduced demand. It could be time to cut back on overstock for that product.

Advanced web scrapers can even automatically keep an eye on competitor stock. : leverage the data to keep your own inventory at the exact same level that customers are in the market for!

Build a Website That Pops

You don’t just have to offer the right items at the right price, you also have to have an excellent website that converts people.

Learn about the website designs of your competitors. How are they visually beautiful and accessible? Then get better for your website! Working with a leading web design agency can be expensive, but if you’re doing it right then it should only be a fraction of what you stand to make from it.

Use Nice and Clean Visual

It’s the first thing people see when they look at a site.

38% of online shoppers will just leave if the store is ugly or clutter-filled.

Don’t forget to make sure your website shows off your brand. Use colors, fonts, images and layouts that work with your brand.

Keep some white space to look crisp and open. Get products with beautiful pictures and headlines that stand out.

Don’t Skimp on Details

Product detail pages are where it all gets done. This is your opportunity to give all the shit customers will want to love and buy!

Indeed, 88% of internet users say additional content such as videos, images, and descriptions are what guide them in buying.

For each and every product:

Add a few photos taken from all angles.

Add spec’s, sizes, extra info – whatever tech specific you need.

Write romantic “romance copy” that makes a personal connection.

Use video examples where you can.

Represent key information in a few bite-sized bullet points.

The more detailed the information, the more likely they are to buy from you over your competitors.

Wow Shoppers with Personalized Experiences

Every customer is one-of-a-kind. The more personalized you are in how you communicate and sell products to people, the closer you will be connected.

Such features as displaying recently viewed items, emailing when hot items re-appear, and suggesting additional items based on the purchase history treat users like VIPs.

The stats also tell us that bespoke experiences convert more:

63% of shoppers would buy more if brands offer custom deals.

Personalization can increase your revenue by as much as 15% for email campaigns.

The bottom line? No one wants to be canned. Personalization makes people feel seen.