Jake Seal: Proven Tips to Help Entrepreneurs Start Strong

Jake Seal’s career has been shaped by his diverse roles as a film producer, entrepreneur, financial expert and technology enthusiast. This article will look at entrepreneurship, providing tips for inexperienced founders on how to establish and grow a successful and sustainable business.

Starting a business is a daunting yet exciting prospect. While the founder will undoubtedly encounter numerous setbacks and obstacles on their entrepreneurial journey, for those capable of translating a promising idea into a profitable business, the rewards can be huge.

For any entrepreneur, it is sensible to start with an industry they know well and have a passion for. Whether they are a rock climber or rock music enthusiast, it is important to focus on markets they truly love, since this passion will help them to maintain their momentum and stick with it for the long-haul.

Failing to conduct adequate research and gain a solid grasp of the market is a leading reason why businesses fail. If an entrepreneur wants to succeed, they need to conduct comprehensive research long before launching their business.

Gaining a solid understanding of the industry helps founders to assess critical factors like price points and market plan messages, helping them to appeal to their target audience. Founders also need to assess market need, forming a clear picture of their ideal customers, helping them to avoid potentially costly marketing misfires. For inexperienced founders, mentorship can be incredibly beneficial, providing the benefit of an objective, impartial view from someone with years of business experience to impart.

Social media is a phenomenally effective marketing tool. Nevertheless, it must be used with care. Rather than spamming audiences, brands need to consider how they can offer their followers value, connecting with audiences in more engaging ways. Despite the prominent role social media plays in advertising today, brands should not overlook more conventional tools such as newspapers, radio and television, particularly businesses with a unique selling point that are capable of piquing the interest of business editors.

To succeed in business, an entrepreneur needs to be self-confident. However, it is important to ensure that this self-confidence is not perceived as overconfidence. As well as developing their brand, founders also need to be self-aware, checking their attitude and how they are perceived by suppliers, clients, investors and the world at large.

Great entrepreneurs recognise the need to listen more than they talk, giving their audience their full attention, and earning their respect in return. When sitting in a meeting or conversing with other entrepreneurs, founders should not be in hurry to give their opinion, instead holding back and listening to everyone else. Adopted by some of the world’s most successful businesspeople, this simple strategy helps the founder to see the issue from every perspective before they speak, providing context, and enabling them to provide a more measured response.

Many people are attracted to entrepreneurship by the prospect of fame and fortune. In reality, however, there is not such thing as overnight success. Even unicorns are built on the back of years of hard work by their founders. As Steve Jobs put it, ‘Most overnight successes took a long time.’

Entrepreneurial success requires an intense degree of dedication and personal sacrifice. However, rather than allowing themselves to fall into the trap of allowing all their time to be swallowed up by their business, founders still need to strike a healthy, sustainable work-life balance, carving out down-time and planning social as well as entrepreneurial activities. Leisure time enables founders to gain some distance and valuable perspective on their business, helping them to approach setbacks and challenges from a new angle while reducing the risk of burnout.