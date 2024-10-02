John Lamb Hill Oldridge Celebrates 65 Years of Growth, Innovation, and Excellence

John Lamb Hill Oldridge, the UK’s leading protection adviser, is delighted to mark 65 years of success. Founded in 1959, the company has consistently led the way in financial advice, offering expert guidance, technical proficiency, and innovative solutions while maintaining a strong commitment to its clients and professional partners.

John Lamb, the founder, would be astounded by the firm’s transformation. From its origins as a small financial advisory practice, John Lamb Hill Oldridge has grown into an industry powerhouse, continuously adapting to market demands, setting new standards, and driving innovation. The company credits its long-standing success to the dedication of its team and its commitment to constant evolution while upholding its founding values.

“This milestone is not just a celebration of our past, but a tribute to our future,” said Paula Steele, Director.

“Reaching 65 years is a testament to our incredible team, our innovative spirit, and the trust our clients and professional partners have placed in us. As we look ahead, we remain committed to maintaining the personal touch that has been the heart of our business from the beginning.”

Throughout the last 65 years, John Lamb Hill Oldridge has achieved a number of notable milestones, including:

Expansion: Growing from a local independent firm to the UK's foremost specialist protection adviser.

Industry Leadership: Developing ground-breaking services such as the renewals and valuations service, which gives clients confidence in receiving continuous support and policy servicing for the duration of their term.

Developing ground-breaking services such as the renewals and valuations service, which gives clients confidence in receiving continuous support and policy servicing for the duration of their term. Training Initiatives: Maintaining a strong focus on developing talent through in-house graduate programmes, with an emphasis on technical expertise, and providing technical training for other industry professionals.

In honour of this special anniversary, John Lamb Hill Oldridge will hold a series of celebratory events throughout the year, including a partners dinner.

“Our journey over the past 65 years has been truly remarkable,” added Paula Steele. “We are excited to continue growing, innovating, and making a positive impact for many more years to come.”