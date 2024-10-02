Kune Consulting Rebrands as Atomise to Support Ambitious Clients and Their Vision for Growth

Kune Consulting has officially rebranded as Atomise, signifying a major transformation aimed at aligning the company’s identity with its core values and long-term objectives. This new branding reflects Atomise’s commitment to empowering clients by helping them scale, innovate, and address complex challenges through the use of cutting-edge technology.

The rebrand highlights Atomise’s focus on providing accessible, adaptable, and ambitious technology solutions, while still upholding its core principles of fairness, collaboration, and delivering exceptional service.

As the company’s offerings have expanded, Atomise recognised the need for a brand that better mirrors its ability to help clients achieve bold objectives. The name ‘Atomise’ reflects the process of breaking down complex problems into manageable, effective solutions that fuel business growth.

Alex Feltwell, CEO and co-founder of Atomise, said: “Rebranding as Atomise allows us to communicate our purpose more clearly. We are committed to fighting against mediocrity and proving that transformative technology can come without hassle, heroics, or hefty price tags. Our goal is to simplify complexity and support ambitious clients who are ready to innovate and scale with confidence.”

Atomise is dedicated to creating bespoke technology solutions tailored to client needs, ensuring businesses can grow without unnecessary obstacles. Atomise aims to demonstrate that transformative technology can be delivered efficiently and without excessive effort or expense.

The company’s global reach is reinforced by its development centre in India, launched in May 2023, which boosts Atomise’s capacity to provide high-quality solutions and 24/7 support to clients around the world.

Mike Blamires, CTO and co-founder of Atomise, added: “Our rebrand surfaces how we operate today and cements our vision for the future. Atomise is about breaking down complexity and empowering businesses to grow and succeed. We’re ready to tackle even the most ambitious projects and deliver results that our clients can rely on.”

Despite the name change, Atomise’s core values and service standards remain unchanged. The company continues to deliver the expertise and high-quality service that clients have come to expect, with an enhanced focus on supporting businesses that prioritise innovation and excellence.

With expanded services in digital transformation, cloud solutions, and DevOps, Atomise is well-positioned to meet the needs of forward-thinking businesses. The company looks forward to collaborating with clients who share its vision of growth and success.