Rising Gas Costs Push Consumers to Seek Alternative Heating Solutions

Keeping your gas bills down is one way of reducing your household costs. Whether you choose to invest in smart technology to lower gas bills or adopt practical habits like using artificial light only in the evening, you can keep your home well-insulated without overspending.

Below are some practical tips for lowering your gas bills.

Invest in a smart thermostat

According to AWP Boiler Installations ‘Smart thermostats adjust heating and cooling based on your daily schedule, leading to significant energy savings, potentially up to 8% annually.’

But how do they work?

Smart thermostats work by efficiently controlling the temperature levels in your home. All you need is to use your smartphone to turn the thermostat up or down.

And you don’t even have to be home.

Keep your household temperature consistent

Keeping the temperature in your home at a constant temperature could dramatically reduce your energy bills. The optimum room temperature is between 18 and 21 degrees. But consider keeping your house at the lower end of that range as just reducing your thermostat by one-degree Celsius could reduce your energy bills by 10%.

Boiler timer

Having a boiler timer could dramatically reduce your costs. If you have a modern boiler it’ll have a timer, so all you need to do is set when you want the boiler to be off and on. This way you can time when you want the hot water to get back on when you have ‘run out.’ For example, the hot water could be replenished every day at 4 pm.

Avoid turning the lights on until evening

You can save a lot of energy by only turning on the lights in your home when needed. Use natural light as much as possible, reserving artificial light for evenings. Make sure to use good quality light bulbs rated ‘C’ or higher. High-quality light bulbs last longer and offer better light quality than those that are of a lower grade.

Also, using LED light bulbs can save you money. Compared to conventional halogen bulbs, LED bulbs consume up to 90% less energy.

Radiators and energy consumption

You might think that keeping radiators constantly off is the best way to save money. But what if you were told you could save money and have your radiators on when needed?

Firstly, make sure that your radiators are working properly. Use the back of your hands to feel for cold spots. Cold spots reveal that there is something wrong with the system, and usually, it is due to a build-up of black sludge (magnetite). It reduces the efficiency of your radiators if this material builds up in them.

But don’t worry, by calling a gas fitter you will be able to fix your radiator problems as quickly as you google gas fitters near me.

Switch energy providers

With energy costs on the rise, you may be feeling dissatisfied with your current supplier. It could be in your best interest to consider switching to a different energy provider.

Before your current tariff period ends, take the time to review other options on the market. You may find a supplier offering a more affordable rate. However, be aware that if you switch before your contract ends, you may face exit fees.

But before you make a decision check out the several price comparison websites that calculate which deal is the cheapest based on how much energy you use and your location.

Check your boiler for problems

Reducing your energy bills could be as simple as checking your boiler for problems. By booking a service every year you are ensuring that your boiler is in the best condition.

As part of the boiler service, the engineer will inspect its components and check the exhaust gases to ensure the boiler is burning gas efficiently. If it’s not running efficiently, the engineer will clean and repair the boiler to optimise its performance.

Boiler services are between £60-£120 which is a small price to pay for making sure that your boiler runs efficiently, reducing energy consumption and bills.

Final thoughts

Keeping energy bills down requires making lifestyle changes, and making sure to have regular services for your heating systems.

Simple and smart changes can drastically reduce your energy consumption, ensuring that your home is well-insulated without wasting energy unnecessarily.

By being mindful of your energy usage like by installing a smart thermostat, you can keep a comfortable, well-functioning home.