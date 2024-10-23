Royal Ballet School Dancers’ “Amazing Memories” of the “Wonderful and Priceless” Associate Programme

The Royal Ballet School has offered its acclaimed Associate Programme since it opened over 75 years ago. Founder Dame Ninette de Valois created the Programme to prepare pre-vocational students aged 8-18 for full-time classical ballet training.

Now, each weekend, Associate students come together at eight centres across the UK to train with the School’s Artistic staff. The centres are in London, Bath, Birmingham, Manchester, Eastleigh, Leeds, Newcastle, and Edinburgh.

In this exclusive interview, Associate students Mbayang and Jude share their experiences of the programme. Mbayang is a Mid Associate, and Jude is a Senior Associate. Both started as Junior Associates and have been training with The Royal Ballet School for six years.

Becoming A Royal Ballet School Associate

From the moment Mbayang started her Associate training, she found the programme “wonderful and priceless.” She recalls her early days as a Junior Associate, walking over Waterloo Bridge with her mum on her way to the School.

“I felt like a princess,” she says. “People on the streets or the train would ask me if I was a ballet dancer. I felt so proud to wear the Royal Ballet School Associate uniform.”

Jude applied for The Royal Ballet School’s boys’ Associate Programme when his dance teacher told him “she thought [he] would enjoy it.”

“I knew someone who was already a Junior Associate, and he attended an all-boys class,” Jude says. “This was the thing that persuaded me to audition, as I had spent most of my time at my dance school as the only boy in a class full of girls. I thought how amazing it would be to be part of a class focused on boys’ training.”

The Royal Ballet School Associate Experience

When Mbayang began training, the programme allowed her to “dive deep into dancing.”

“Not only technically,” she says, “I have also learnt a lot about the history of ballet, made new friends, and improved enormously. It is a place where I have become a lot more confident.”

Jude has also enjoyed a “brilliant” Associate experience. “The staff and teachers are so lovely and encouraging,” he says. “The students all get along with each other really well, and I’ve made some strong friendships with people who I otherwise wouldn’t have met.”

“I have so many amazing memories, like having the opportunity to perform with The Royal Ballet in The Sleeping Beauty at The Royal Opera House. That is something I will never forget, and it was the moment I realised that ballet was really what I wanted to do with the rest of my life.”

A Day in the Life as an Associate Student

Mid Associates follow a detailed training schedule each day. “We arrive half an hour before our class to do our personal stretching and conditioning,” Mbayang says. “We then start the class with around half an hour of conditioning and warming up, followed by our barre and centre work. Finally, we do pointe work.”

Meanwhile, “a typical day as a Senior Associate starts at 2.15 p.m.,” Jude says. It “consists of a 1 hour 15-minute strength/body conditioning class and then straight into a ballet class for 1 hour 45 minutes.”

Highlights Of the Associate Programme

Mbayang’s favourite aspect of the Associate Programme is attending pre-general ballet rehearsals at the Royal Opera House. These give her a glimpse of “what goes on behind the scenes before the shows.”

“I also love that most of our teachers have been professional dancers,” Mbayang says. “They know how to explain things to our level of understanding. They share their experiences and tell us things they did that were effective for them, not only technically but also performance-wise.”

Meanwhile, “other than getting to train in the incredible studios,” Jude’s favourite part is the variety of performance opportunities on offer. “We are given the chance to audition and perform alongside The Royal Ballet,” he says.

Like Mbayang, he also enjoys “regularly getting to watch general rehearsals of productions.” Plus, “during half term holidays, we are invited to take part in workshops with guest teachers,” he says.

Biggest Takeaways From the Associate Programme

Mbayang’s biggest learning from the Associate Programme is her newfound knowledge of “how to be disciplined and resilient.” The Royal Ballet School has taught her this “from a young age.”

She also reflects: “I have learnt to work as a team. The Associate Programme feels like a centre of excellence where all the dancers are amazing. This pushes you to be better at what you do. I have loved coming to The Royal Ballet School almost every single Saturday for over five years now.”

Becoming Confident Ballet Dancers With The Royal Ballet School

The Associate Programme “has benefited me greatly,” Mbayang says. “I have become a better dancer thanks to it. I have learnt so much. I feel the past few years have helped me understand ballet as a whole. The teachers have been so helpful, and their focus on specific positions or exercises over the weeks has made my learning journey much easier.”

“I have been incredibly lucky to have been taught by some amazing teachers who have been so supportive,” Jude adds. “Being an Associate gave me the confidence to eventually audition for vocational ballet school, which I would never have thought I would be able to do.”

“I would definitely recommend the Associate Programme to other dancers,” Jude says. “I’ve personally loved my time as an Associate and have gained so much from it, especially the confidence it has given me.”

How The Royal Ballet School’s Associate Programme Works

Associate classes usually take place between September and June, and they last 2 hours 15 minutes. Dancers receive an introduction to The Royal Ballet School’s System of Training as they become proficient in:

National dance

Historical dance

Natural movement

Pointe work (as appropriate to their age and development)

Students also complete exercise programmes that the School’s in-house healthcare team creates. On top of this, they enjoy performing with ballet companies like The Royal Ballet and Birmingham Royal Ballet. Plus, they attend these companies’ productions and pre-general rehearsals at the Royal Opera House.

The Associate Programme is divided into four segments: Junior, Mid, Senior, and Advanced. Each accommodates dancers at different stages of their training and supports their regular ballet classes.

Junior Associates

Junior Associates (aged 8-10) focus on body conditioning, barre work, centre work (including preparation for pirouettes), port de bras, and jumps. Applicants don’t need specific dance experience to join the programme.

Mid Associates

Mid Associates (aged 11-13) focus on body conditioning, barre work, centre work (including pirouettes), and allegro. Female students also focus on pre-pointe work strengthening and pointe work. Applicants need to demonstrate commitment to the study of ballet.

Senior Associates

Senior Associates (aged 14-15) focus on body conditioning, barre work, centre work, and allegro. Female students also focus on pointe work. Applicants need to demonstrate commitment to the study of classical ballet, and female candidates must be en pointe.

Advanced Associates

Advanced Associates (aged 16-18) follow a different structure to younger students. Their sessions combine a ballet conditioning exercise class with a ballet class and a workshop session. This session may cover repertoire and contemporary and contextual studies.

Like with the Senior Associate Programme, applicants need to demonstrate commitment to the study of classical ballet, and female candidates must be en pointe.

Applying For the Associate Programme

Junior Associate candidates can apply for the programme in February each year. Auditions then take place over the summer term.

Mid, Senior, and Advanced Associate candidates can apply for the programme from September to October each year. Auditions then take place between November and January.

All auditions are for courses beginning the following September, and candidates can apply for both the Associate Programme and the full-time training in one application.

All candidates who submit their applications by the closing date receive invitations to preliminary auditions at one of the School’s regional centres.

Sampling The Associate Programme: Associate Insight Classes

Young dancers who are considering applying for the Associate Programme can sign up for an . These 1 hour 15-minute classes provide an opportunity to experience a typical Associate class before submitting an application. Each class also closes with a 15-minute question-and-answer session.

Insight classes for the Junior Associate Programme take place in London and at the School’s regional centres. All Mid and Senior Insight classes take place in London.

Eligibility Based on Age

Candidates should apply for Insight classes tailored to their age group:

Students aged 8-10 by 31 August 2025 (school years 3-5) can apply for Junior Associate Insight classes.

Students aged 11-13 by 31 August 2025 (school years 6-8) can apply for Mid Associate Insight classes.

Students aged 14-15 by 31 August 2025 (school years 9-10) can apply for Senior Associate Insight classes.

The classes are £35 each, which covers entry for one child and one adult.

Sign up to The Royal Ballet School’s newsletter to find out when applications for Insight classes open.

About The Royal Ballet School

The Royal Ballet School makes ballet training accessible to dancers not only across the UK, but on a global scale. Many of the dancers who participate in its Associate Programme then pursue an advanced dance education, either at the School or elsewhere.

Students attending The Royal Ballet School’s full-time training benefit from a top-tier dance education coupled with a comprehensive academic curriculum. Entry is determined exclusively on a candidate’s aptitude and potential in classical ballet. As such, an average of 88% of students receive financial assistance to attend.

Upon graduation, many alumni secure positions with renowned dance companies, including The Royal Ballet and Birmingham Royal Ballet. The School boasts an impressive roster of distinguished former students, such as Kenneth MacMillan, Darcey Bussell, and Lauren Cuthbertson.