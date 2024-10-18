Tom Tugendhat’s Vision: Tightening UK Health Visa Regulations for Overseas Workers

Tom Tugendhat, a candidate in the UK’s ongoing Conservative leadership contest, has discussed the possibility of a cap on certain UK Work visas.

Describing immigration policy under the last government, the shadow security minister defended the Conservative party’s record on immigration and explained why there has previously been a need for UK visas like the UK Health and Care Worker visa. He claimed that ‘We issued the visas because businesses need the staff for our care homes and our hospitals, to look after our families’.

Talking about the future of UK immigration policy, he discussed the changes he would introduce as the leader of the Conservatives, arguing for a cap on net migration and investment in areas like education and transport so that more vacancies in the healthcare sector could be filled using the UK job market.

Potential changes to UK Health and Care Visa requirements in 2024

If introduced, the changes proposed by Tugendhat would likely mean that fewer UK Health and Care Worker visas would be granted each year. The focus would instead shift to investing in the UK job market, improving transport and education in order to make it easier for UK workers to fill remaining healthcare job vacancies.

However, it is important to note that the Conservatives are not currently in office in the UK. Even if Tugendhat won the leadership contest, he would not be in an immediate position to implement his proposed immigration changes. Any changes to the UK Health and Care Worker visa route therefore remain hypothetical.

What is the UK Health and Care Worker Visa?

The UK Health and Care Worker visa provides a route for overseas medical professionals to live and work in the UK. There are a number of different work options under this route, such as working directly for the UK’s National Health Service (NHS), working for an NHS supplier, or working in adult social care. The visa is valid for up to 5 years and can be renewed if the visa holder continues to meet the eligibility requirements.

Eligibility Requirements UK Health and Care Worker Visa

In order to be eligible for this route, applicants have to satisfy a range of eligibility criteria, including:

Be a qualified healthcare professional (e.g. doctor or nurse) or a social care worker

Have a job offer from a UK Home Office-approved sponsor

Have a certificate of sponsorship from their UK sponsor

Have sufficient English language skills (at least level B1 according to the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR))

There are also a number of salary requirements associated with the Health and Care visa. Generally, the proposed annual salary for the applicant will need to be at least £29,000, although there are some exceptions to this rule.

How to Apply?

Applications for the UK Health and Care Worker visa can be submitted online, via the UK government website. Applicants will need to submit the application form and all of the necessary documents. There will also be a fee associated with the application, though the exact amount will depend on the visa duration. In general, the 3-year version of this visa costs £284. If you are applying to stay in the UK for up to 5 years, however, the cost will instead be £551.

As part of the application process, applicants will also need to verify their identity. This can be done either through the ‘UK Immigration: ID Check’ app or at a UK visa application centre, which can be found in numerous global locations. If you do attend an appointment at a visa application centre, you will be required to provide your biometric data- your photograph and your fingerprints.

Once the steps have all been completed, the application will then be processed. A decision should generally be reached within 3 weeks. If the application is successful, a visa will be granted which can be used to enter the UK.

What Documents Do Applicants Need to Provide?

There are a number of documents which applicants for the UK Health and Care visa will need to provide. This includes the following:

Valid passport

Completed application form

Certificate of sponsorship

Proof of sufficient English language ability

Proof of annual salary

Proof of sufficient personal savings

If applicants are unable to provide the full range of required documentation, their application is unlikely to be successful.

Future of the UK Health and Care Visa under Tom Tugendhat’s leadership

As the UK is currently under a Labour government, Tugendhat’s comments on the future of UK immigration policy are largely theoretical and so are unlikely to have an immediate effect on UK immigration policy. Even if Tugendhat wins the Conservative leadership contest, it will be a number of years before the Conservatives have the chance of being in office again. In the meantime, Tugendhat would mainly be limited to exerting pressure on the current Labour government regarding their approach to immigration. .

However, his comments do raise the question of how to balance the UK’s healthcare Work visas with the needs of the country, a question which Labour will perhaps need to address.

Health and Care Visa Guidance

For those considering applying for the UK’s Health and Care visa, the route remains open and a quota is not expected to be introduced in the near future. For foreign care workers in the UK already, the terms of your visa remain unaffected.