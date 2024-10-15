TOMATO Coin Launch And Listing Dates

The launch of Tomato Coin ($TOMATO) is creating great anticipation among the cryptocurrency community. The coin is a project of the Tomarket platform that is due to be launched with bangers such as a Token Generation Event (TGE) and an airdrop. In particular, we shall explore the possibility of key dates, tokenomics and price predictions on the launch.

Tomato Coin Launch Key DatesTomato Coin is scheduled to commence its official launch on October 31, 2024.f Tomato Coin ($TOMATO) is palpable. As a project under the Tomarket platform, the coin is set to debut with significant events, including a Token Generation Event (TGE) and an airdrop. This article delves into the details of the launch, including key dates, tokenomics and price predictions.

Key Dates for Tomato Coin Launch

The official launch of Tomato Coin is scheduled for October 31, 2024. Numerous preparatory events culminate (including the September 2, 2024, snapshot event). This snapshot captures user activity and engagement metrics on the tomarket platform, which will affect the distribution of tokens during the airdrop.

Timeline of Events

Date Event Description September 2, 2024 Snapshot event completed to record user engagement Late October 2024 Token Generation Event (TGE) and airdrop scheduled October 31, 2024 Official listing of $TOMATO on Tomarket

Token Generation Event (TGE)

The TGE is a pivotal moment for the Tomato Coin project. During this event, users will receive their $TOMATO tokens based on their engagement recorded during the snapshot. The TGE is expected to attract significant attention due to its community-driven approach, with 80% of the total token supply allocated for community distribution.

Tokenomics Overview

Tomato Coin has a total supply of 500 billion tokens. The allocation is designed to promote community involvement and ensure liquidity. Here’s how the tokens are distributed:

Allocation Category Percentage Total Tokens (in billions) Airdrop 70% 350 Community Incentives 10% 50 Liquidity 10% 50 Development 5% 25 Team & Developers 5% 25

This structure not only rewards early adopters but also incentivizes ongoing community participation.

Airdrop Details

The airdrop associated with Tomato Coin is another highly anticipated aspect of its launch. Users who participated in activities on Tomarket before the snapshot will be eligible to receive tokens during this event. To qualify for the airdrop, users must connect their BitGet Wallet to their Tomarket account and maintain a minimum balance of $1 (USDT). Additionally, users must include a tomato emoji (🍅) in their Telegram handle.

Airdrop Eligibility Criteria

Wallet Connection: Must connect BitGet Wallet to Tomarket account.

Must connect BitGet Wallet to Tomarket account. Minimum Balance: Maintain at least $1 in USDT.

Maintain at least $1 in USDT. Telegram Handle: Include 🍅 emoji in handle.

Market Expectations and Price Predictions

Before its official listing, the initial estimated price for $TOMATO was around $0.001. However, due to increased trading activity and community interest, some analysts predict that the price could rise to approximately $0.005132 at launch. This surge reflects both market dynamics and heightened anticipation from potential investors.

Price Prediction Table

Event Estimated Price ($) Initial Listing 0.001 Post-Airdrop Prediction 0.005132

The price fluctuations will depend largely on market sentiment following the TGE and airdrop events.

Community Engagement and Growth

Since its inception in July 2024, Tomarket has experienced rapid growth, amassing over 18 million users within just two months. This impressive figure highlights the platform’s appeal and effectiveness in engaging users through gamified experiences such as daily check-ins and participation in games like Tomato Drop.

User Engagement Metrics

Total Users: Over 18 million

Over 18 million Wallet Connections: More than 4 million wallets linked to Tomarket

More than 4 million wallets linked to Tomarket Activities Influencing Airdrop: Participation in games, daily check-ins, farming tasks

These metrics underline Tomarket’s commitment to building an active community around its platform.

Listing Dates On Crypto Exchanges

The following table summarizes the anticipated listing dates for Tomato Coin on various exchanges:

Exchange Listing Date Additional Notes Bitget October 31, 2024 Initial trading expected at $0.001 TON Blockchain Early November 2024 Following the airdrop distribution KuCoin November 5, 2024 Expected to list after initial market response Binance November 10, 2024 Final listing contingent on market conditions Uniswap November 15, 2024 Liquidity pool creation post-TGE

Detailed Breakdown of Events

1. Bitget:

Listing Date : October 31, 2024

: October 31, 2024 Details: The token will be available for trading immediately after the TGE, with an initial price projected around $0.001. Bitget is expected to support various trading pairs for $TOMATO.

2. TON Blockchain:

Listing Date : Early November 2024

: Early November 2024 Details: Following the completion of the airdrop and distribution of tokens, $TOMATO will be listed on the TON blockchain to facilitate decentralized trading.

3. KuCoin:

Listing Date : November 5, 2024

: November 5, 2024 Details: KuCoin plans to list $TOMATO shortly after its initial market reaction on Bitget, allowing users access to another trading platform.

4. Binance:

Listing Date : November 10, 2024

: November 10, 2024 Details: Binance’s listing is contingent upon favorable market conditions and user demand following earlier listings.

5. Uniswap:

Listing Date : November 15, 2024

: November 15, 2024 Details: As a decentralized exchange, Uniswap will allow users to create liquidity pools for $TOMATO post-TGE.

Conclusion

The upcoming launch of Tomato Coin represents a significant milestone for Tomarket and its user base. Key events like the TGE and airdrop are set for late October 2024, and excitement continues to build within the cryptocurrency community.

The structured tokenomics and strong community engagement strategies position $TOMATO for potential value growth post-launch.As we approach these critical dates, participants need to stay informed about developments and prepare adequately to maximize their involvement in this promising new venture within the crypto landscape.