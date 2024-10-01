ÜNLÜ & Co Boosts UK Investment Advisory Services

UNLU Securities UK Limited has been awarded new permissions by the FCA, allowing it to offer investment advisory services to individual and institutional investors in Global Markets.

UNLU Securities UK Limited, the London-based subsidiary of Türkiye’s prominent investment services and asset management group ÜNLÜ & Co, is further expanding its operations in the UK. Since 2019, the firm has been delivering Capital Markets and Corporate Finance advisory services to institutional clients in London under the regulation of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Now, with additional permissions, the company is offering Investment Advisory services to both institutional and individual clients in the UK.

Mahmut L. Ünlü, Chairman and CEO of ÜNLÜ & Co, remarked, “the new set of permissions, granted following a meticulous review process by the FCA, had reinforced our confidence in our new business model and capabilities,” and also stated, “providing Investment Advisory services to a wider range of clients in the UK will be a significant step in our strategy of becoming a holistic international Financial Services group. We strongly believe that our new business model will create opportunities and synergies for our group and clients in Global Markets.”

About ÜNLÜ & Co:



Established in Istanbul in 1996 as an independent financial advisory firm, ÜNLÜ & Co has evolved into a leading group of companies specializing in investment services and asset management. Through its business units including ÜNLÜ Menkul Değerler, ÜNLÜ Portföy, İstanbul Varlık, DAHA Investment Advisory, and Piapiri, ÜNLÜ & Co boasts a team of over 500 experts operating across five different regions in Türkiye, as well as internationally in the UK and the United States, serving a diverse range of individual and institutional investors. https://www.unluco.com



With a track record of 132 successful transactions totaling more than USD 18 billion in deal size since its establishment, ÜNLÜ & Co has become Türkiye’s leading merger and acquisition advisory firm. The company also ranks first in terms of total number of concluded transactions, the total number of cross-border transactions, and the total number of private fund transactions since 1998. (Mergermarket)



ÜNLÜ & Co Group ranks second among all financial institutions with 24% market share (excluding privatizations) in capital market transactions since 2010, involving initial public offerings, secondary public offerings, and accelerated book building; with 35 transactions; and an aggregate transaction value of USD 3.3 billion. (Bloomberg)