XRP Headed for 1,000% Breakout? Ripple Swell Announcements and JetBolt Presale Surge

Members of the Ripple community are having one of their better weeks of 2024 as XRP posts a 6.3% 7-day price increase, putting XRP back in the green while major partnerships are announced in Miami this week throughout the Ripple Swell conference. Amidst the new rays of hope for Ripple, crypto pundits are once again questioning whether XRP price breakout or a 1000% price increase could be in the cards for the coin.

As the altcoin sector warms up at the end of October, newcomers like JetBolt are gaining enormous momentum, pushed up by the large and growing interest in this fresh name from crypto whales and blockchain users.

Ripple holders hopeful, but XRP 1,000% Breakout Far-Fetched

This week Ripple holders have several reasons to feel hopeful. At time of writing, XRP trades at $0.5549, marking a 2.2% increase in price over the last 24 hours and a 6.3% increase over the last 7 days. While XRP’s price increase is certainly a good sign, predictions suggesting that a 1,000% price breakout for the coin are far-fetched, given the current state of Ripple and the large cap coin market.

In order for XRP to take off by 1,000%, it would be equivalent to a 100x increase in XRP’s price and market cap, pushing the latter from its current $31 billion to a hypothetical $3 trillion plus ballpark. To put that in context, the current market caps of the largest and second largest coin, namely Bitcoin and Ethereum, currently sit as $1.3 trillion and $317 billion respectively. Therefore, in order for XRP to achieve such a result, it would have to surpass Bitcoin and Ethereum market capitalizations, a feat that seems far-fetched at the current stage.

While 1,000% growth seems less than likely, XRP could still experience smaller price pumps on the back of good news and major Ripple announcements. This week, Ripple’s leadership team welcomed the who’s who of the DeFi (decentralized finance) and TradFi (traditional finance) words to its Swell conference in sunny Miami.

One of the main thematics of Swell centered around Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin launch, and its place in the crypto ecosystem alongside exchange partner announcements for RLUSD. Ripple roadmap announcements and discussions were also led by Aaron Slettehaugh, Senior VP of Product. Despite Ripple’s ongoing legal battle with the SEC, one thing is certain, Ripple is still regarded as an important player at the intersection of DeFi and TradFi.

As we get closer to the end of October or “Uptober” in crypto lingo, the altcoin space is warming up, with many large and medium cap coins back in the green. A new emerging trend is the rise of younger next generation cryptocurrencies, such as JetBolt, which pioneers Zero Gas tech and which is gaining traction amongst crypto whales.

JetBolt, Uptober’s Rising Crypto Sensation

Crypto whales are circling and chase is on. They’re on the hunt for next generation crypto coins and tokens that are gaining traction and shining bright with revolutionary new tech and exciting features. That’s where JetBolt makes its entrance. This innovative newcomer could represent a major leap in the world of crypto, as JetBolt blasts up in popularity thanks to its zero gas edge and unique tech and feature mix.

So what makes JetBolt the envy of crypto whales and buyers? Firstly, JetBolt breaks free from the shackles of one of blockchain’s biggest pain points: Gas Fees. Armed with Zero gas technology from Skale, JetBolt is changing the way many are thinking about next generation coins and the possible future of what innovative altcoins could represent.

But that’s not all. JetBolt isn’t a mono appeal coin. It boasts a user-friendly AI powered form of utility, aggregates Web3 news and updates in a new and exciting way: based on crypto market sentiment.

And beyond its AI utility, JetBolt also features a potentially rewarding and fun staking system, with an embedded social-fi component whereby stakers can add their friends to the platform. All of this and more has sparked significant interest amongst crypto users and crypto whales as JetBolt sales soar past 40 million tokens in its presale.

In Summary: XRP bulls hopeful while JetBolt Surges in Crypto Uptober

This week has been good for Ripple as XRP returns to green territory in crypto charts and as Ripple Labs announces positive updates and partnerships during its Swell conference. While XRP is back in the bullish zone, major XRP price leaps seem less than probable in the coming months as Ripple still has a long way to go in its attempts to climb higher within the top crypto rankings. As the altcoin sector gets a boost of optimism in Uptober, next gen crypto JetBolt is amongst the biggest winners as it surges in activity and crypto whale attention.