A New Era of Crypto Safety: Introducing Self-Exclusion Options

At first glance, gambling and trading have nothing in common at all since the first option implies digital entertainment, while the other is a source of income for many people. However, this beneficial investment option also hides a lot of unpleasant secrets. Trading can be no less addictive than online casinos, but unfortunately, this problem is not so widely discussed. While gamblers can already take advantage of GamStop and alternative blockers, responsible crypto trading does not have such software backup yet. However, self-exclusion tools gaining popularity in the iGaming sector can also become beneficial for traders, and here’s why.

Gambling Threats and Ways to Resolve Them

Gambling activities are so attractive to customers since they give an adrenaline rush and a dopamine release. This encourages players to visit online casinos again and again and constantly deposit despite the outcomes. Regulatory authorities strengthen regulations globally and encourage risk-seekers to behave responsibly and keep an eye on their bankrolls.

The UK government has taken it a step further by implementing a nationwide self-exclusion to restrict problem players from potentially dangerous content mandatorily. At the same time, multiple casino sites without GamStop are available in the country: they are not covered by the banning program and offer more flexibility. Therefore, the blocking tool is imperfect but still brings the desired result.

iGaming and Trading: What’s in Common

It might sound surprising, but crypto trading can be as addictive as online casinos, and many users globally suffer from its unpleasant consequences. As a rule, this investment activity implies larger amounts of money than gambling websites, so the risks are significantly higher.

Traders also experience an adrenaline rush when conducting transactions, hoping their investment will bring insane profits. In many aspects, this activity is a lot like digital casinos: users spend their personal funds aiming to win big. However, crypto has a high volatility, which makes this pastime a real roulette. And while some traders can stop in time, others need immediate intervention and third-party assistance.

Blocking Tools Allow to Ban Users from Trading Platforms

Restricted access to online casinos and sportsbooks is the main reason of GamStop’s efficiency. Those who joined the program cannot cancel the GamStop ban until they finish the chosen term. Self-excluded individuals can also extend the period if they feel they haven’t recovered from gambling problems. Since traders can experience similar symptoms, a GamStop analogue can become a viable solution to help them cope with addiction.

Currently, users can take advantage of blocking software and parental control tools. These programs are customisable, so traders can choose platforms to be banned from and enjoy addiction-free lives. On the other hand, people are now paying more attention to this problem, and specific GamStop-like software may appear in the future.

Problem Users Get Additional Support and Advice

Maintaining responsible behaviours is essential in both gambling and trading, but not everyone is able to control themselves. GamStop offers compulsive players access to helplines and treatment resources that accelerate their recovery and assist in developing healthy habits. The same approach can be implemented for crypto traders: besides being restricted, users can learn how to plan their budgets and spend money wisely.

Identifying Compulsive Trading Habits: Reasons to Be Alerted

Problem gamblers usually experience a number of symptoms such as cravings for online casinos and cannot stop in time, even if they have already lost the entire budget and appeared in debt. Traders can struggle with the same symptoms, so using additional tools to recover can be beneficial. Have a look at some signs that must motivate users to take a break and ask for support:

Constant thoughts about trading lead to obsession and inability to switch to other activities

Profits in crypto trading don’t satisfy users, and they continue depositing despite the outcome

The activity helps the person to escape from reality and forget about their routines.

Users can suffer from depression and suicidal thoughts when not investing money.

Everyone involved in the trading world must remember that this activity is as risky as gambling. Of course, industry experts highlight the need to evaluate the market and make informed decisions during crypto deals. However, compulsive traders rarely act with a cold mind; instead, they face the need to invest their funds immediately without projecting the final result. In this case, blocking software is an effective solution for coping with addictive habits.

The Final Word

Compulsive trading is not as discussed as problem gambling, and current UK crypto regulations do not imply using self-exclusion software either. Users engaged in crypto deals can sometimes lose control over their actions and experience symptoms leading to addiction. GamStop is the most popular self-exclusion tool for players with compulsive habits, and its alternatives can benefit the trading sector.