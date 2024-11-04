Adana leads Türkiye’s first summit on sustainable food systems

Adana recently hosted Türkiye’s first social gastronomy-focused agriculture summit, which took place in October during the 8th International Taste of Adana Festival. Organised with support from the Adana Governor’s Office and in collaboration with the Social Gastronomy Movement (SGM), based in Switzerland, the event explored topics such as food sustainability, soil health, local farming practices, irrigation techniques, and agriculture’s impact on the environment. Participants included chefs, farmers, and entrepreneurs from across the globe, representing countries such as Switzerland, the Netherlands, Mexico, the USA, and the Philippines.

The summit was coordinated by Chef Ebru Baybara Demir, the first Turkish chef to win the 2023 Basque Culinary World Prize and recognised as a Global Food Hero by the UNFAO. The event brought together international experts with Çukurova’s local farmers, chefs, and entrepreneurs to focus on how agriculture can meet modern challenges and foster sustainable practices for the future.

One of the summit’s highlights was the Universal Plate initiative, an SGM-led project launched in 40 countries simultaneously. To mark World Food Day, chefs and participants in Adana prepared and distributed meals to 2,500 people, joining efforts worldwide to promote access to nutritious food for all.

A united effort for sustainable food systems

“Our mission with this summit is to unite the key figures driving food sustainability—farmers, chefs, scientists, and community leaders—around a common vision. By working with the Social Gastronomy Movement, we aim to demonstrate the close connection between agriculture, food, and social impact,” said Ebru Baybara Demir. “I believe this summit will become a blueprint for future collaborations focused on finding holistic solutions for soil health, food security, and sustainable agriculture.”

With the theme “Taste of the Soil,” the summit gathered a diverse array of participants, including local farmers, international experts, representatives from governments, and students from agricultural universities. Discussions centred on how to overcome agricultural challenges and build a more sustainable future.

Key issues included soil health and sustainable farming, with experts emphasising the need to improve soil quality for long-term success. The Çukurova region, known for its fertile lands, was showcased as an example of sustainable farming practices that could be applied globally. Water management and efficient irrigation systems were also central topics, as experts pointed out the impact of climate change and the critical need to conserve water resources.

Nicola Gryczka, co-founder of SGM, noted, “Food sustainability goes beyond farming and cooking—it’s about building an ecosystem where everyone plays a role, from farm to plate. Through education, diversity, and collaboration, we can build resilient food systems that serve all communities.” He added, “Adana’s Agriculture Summit is the start of a journey. We hope this collaboration will help us build a more inclusive and sustainable food future.”

Regional insights and future direction

Local officials emphasised the importance of the summit for Adana and its wider agricultural potential. Adana’s Governor, Yavuz Selim Köşger, noted, “Adana’s agricultural diversity highlights our fertile soil. Ensuring safe, accessible food through a smooth process from soil to plate remains a key priority.”

Mayor Zeydan Karalar spoke about the value of the region’s agricultural land: “Adana is home to some of the world’s most fertile plains, enriched by its rivers. As climate change poses new challenges, it’s critical to protect and harness our lands. Every product must retain its value, and we are committed to ensuring that.”

For more details on the summit and its initiatives, visit the Taste of Adana Festival’s website.

