The concept of AI may not be new however, it’s rapidly rewriting the e-commerce rulebook. Here, Somebody Digital highlights how brands’ strategic use of AI-driven CRO could be the deciding factor in them winning the Black Friday race.

Countless online purchases are made with AI at their core. As online sales are set to surpass £1 trillion across the globe by 2025, utilising CRO is now vital to not only boost sales but build a relationship with the user.

Invisible AI, Visible Results

Research by GlobalWebIndex, reveals that 70% of online consumers who engage with personalised product recommendations are unaware that they are AI-generated. AI-driven CRO has evolved into a necessity, becoming the right-hand man to brands whose conversion rate is dependent on a seamless user experience. In fact, studies show that brands who have actively optimised their CRO experience a 30% higher conversion rate compared to their competitors.

For consumers, AI-driven CRO means better product discovery, tailored promotions, and an overall sense that their favourite brands truly “get” them. It’s not only a more enjoyable shopping experience, but it also saves them time. As consumer data collection techniques continue to evolve, the relationship between shopper and brand becomes more attuned, creating a digital space where customers feel recognized and valued.

Using AI-Driven CRO to Lay the Foundations for Black Friday Success

Black Friday is around the corner, and it’s crucial that brands optimise the customer journey to secure conversions. Black Friday is one of the most competitive sales days in the calendar. Leaning on AI-driven CRO arms brands with the ability to fine tune customer interactions, create personalised experiences and brand loyalty beyond Black Friday.

5 Ways Brands Can use AI-driven CRO to Win the Black Friday Race:

Generate Personalised Recommendations at Scale

The power of AI analyses consumer behaviour in real-time, paving the way to accurately predict what product resonates best with each customer. Harnessing these insights throughout Black Friday drives an uplift in each user’s basket value as they are targeted with the most relevant products to them, personalised bundles and even offers.

Dynamic Pricing

AI-driven pricing tools allows brands to dynamically modify the pricing of their product based on factors such as demand, stock levels, and the current offering of competitors. Black Friday, dynamic pricing can be a game-changer, allowing brands to stay competitive while retaining customer interest.

Predicting Stock Levels

AI algorithms can predict the demand for each product on site by analysing not only historical data but market trends. This allows brands to manage and adjust their items in stock accordingly.

Optimized Customer Journeys Through A/B Testing

AI streamlines and accelerates A/B testing, helping brands to identify the site layouts, calls-to-actions and checkout flows that are most likely to convert. Periods that are likely to see high traffic, such as Black Friday, AI-driven A/B tests implement changes in real time to optimise conversion rates. This approach ensures that users experience an effective, engaging, and seamless journey to checkout.

Real-Time Customer Assistance

AI-driven chatbots replicate real-time customer support to consumers by answering questions and even assisting with product choices. Virtual Assistants are now a necessity for sites throughout the likes of Black Friday as they navigate a high-volume of inquiries. Ensuring customers obtain rapid responses to their enquiries safeguards their time on the site, ensuring that they do not transition to a competitor. Essentially, by enhancing support efficiency, AI-powered chatbots help prevent cart abandonment and ensure more conversions.