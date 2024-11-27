Balqis Capital Announces Sponsorship of England Cricketer Liam Livingstone

Balqis Capital, a leader in private market credit, has unveiled a bat sponsorship deal with England cricket star Liam Livingstone.

The announcement follows Liam’s selection by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL 2025 auction, where the team secured him for 8.75 crore.

Balqis Capital confirmed the 12-month partnership, expressing their support for the 31-year-old all-rounder. Ranked as the ICC’s number one IT20 all-rounder, Livingstone recently captained England during their ODI tour of the West Indies in 2024.

In addition to his England duties, Liam plays domestically for Lancashire, Birmingham Phoenix, and Pretoria Capitals in South Africa, and he has previously represented Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings in the IPL.

Arron Lilley, Balqis Capital’s Global Sales Director, shared his excitement about the collaboration: “At Balqis we have a huge passion for sport and we are excited to support Liam with this sponsorship deal.

“We are always looking for ways we can partner with athletes on their journeys through sponsorship and collaboration. This also includes working with them on what we do best – sourcing private credit projects. We have worked with several athletes as clients over the years, we specialise in working with advisers and high net worth individuals, so it seems the perfect synergy,” he added.

What is Private Credit?

Private credit involves an external party providing capital for business ventures or legal cases in exchange for a share of the proceeds if the endeavour succeeds. This form of funding is commonly used in high-value legal cases, such as intellectual property disputes or commercial litigation, where legal costs are significant.

Private credit offers faster access to funds, flexible terms, and alternative underwriting compared to traditional loans, making it ideal for high-growth firms or companies undergoing restructuring. It has become increasingly popular as a portfolio opportunity, delivering attractive yields in a low-interest-rate environment.

For more information, visit www.balqiscapital.com.