Bingo Paradise Reports Best-Ever Quarterly Growth in Q3 2024

Bingo Paradise, a leading affiliate portal in the UK iGaming market, has announced record-breaking growth in Q3 2024, achieving its highest quarterly performance to date. The growth was driven by a significant increase in first-time depositors (FTDs), showcasing the affiliate’s focus on delivering exceptional value in the competitive gaming industry.

“Q3 2024 has been a standout quarter for Bingo Paradise,” said Tom Waite, Manager of Bingo Paradise. “Our success is thanks to the hard work of our small team of talented writers and the oversight of our dedicated compliance manager. Together, they ensure that we provide honest, transparent reviews and operate within the highest industry standards. This, combined with our marketing efforts, including SEO and negotiating exciting player offers with operators, has been key to sending substantially more FTD’s to the operators.”

The company reported a 65.24% increase in first-time depositors compared to Q3 2023. This record-breaking performance is attributed to its blend of transparent reviews, strict compliance, and strategic partnerships with UKGC-licensed operators.

Bingo Paradise’s reviews empower players with accurate and trustworthy information, while its compliance manager ensures all content meets the standards set out by the CAP Code and the Advertising Standards Authority. The ability to secure exclusive and attractive player offers has further strengthened its reputation as a go-to platform for players.

By working exclusively with licensed operators, Bingo Paradise ensures it promotes only the most reliable and player-friendly brands. This unwavering commitment to compliance and fairness has enhanced its status as a trusted partner for both players and operators.

The exceptional growth during Q3 2024 highlights Bingo Paradise’s ability to adapt, innovate, and succeed in the ever-evolving iGaming sector.