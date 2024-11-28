SUBSCRIBE
News
Sam Allcock

Burj Khalifa Debuts Revolutionary RGBW Lighting Upgrade

  • Stunning lighting effects transform the iconic skyscraper
  • To premiere during Eid Al Etihad celebrations

Emaar Properties has announced the completion of a transformative lighting system for the Burj Khalifa. The innovative RGBW façade lighting, which seamlessly integrates technology and design, will debut on 1 December 2024 as part of the UAE’s Eid Al Etihad celebrations, leading up to the 15th anniversary of the world’s tallest building on 4 January 2025.

This cutting-edge upgrade redefines the Burj Khalifa’s exterior with a diverse array of vivid colours and dynamic lighting patterns, enriching visitor experiences and reaffirming Dubai’s reputation as a global hub for innovation and design.

The installation followed an extensive six-month testing phase to ensure precision and reliability. The new RGBW technology, featuring addressable colour-changing lights, replaces static fixtures, offering a variety of dramatic and festive displays while maintaining the building’s sleek and modern look.

Mr Ahmad Al Matrooshi, Executive Director at Emaar Properties, said: “Burj Khalifa has always stood as a beacon of what is possible when vision meets innovation. This lighting overhaul is a testament to our continuous pursuit of excellence and a tribute to the UAE’s spirit of progress. As we unveil this stunning upgrade during Eid Al Etihad celebrations and approach the tower’s 15th anniversary, this transformation marks a new chapter in its legacy, reaffirming Dubai as a city of boundless ambition.”

This innovative project combines cutting-edge technology with artistic ingenuity, setting a new global standard for architectural lighting and inspiring future developments worldwide.

Follow Emaar on Facebook: www.facebook.com/emaardubai; X:www.twitter.com/emaardubai; Instagram: www.instagram.com/emaardubai

Previous article
Solana’s Soaring Comeback: How SOL Prices Reached Their Highest Since 2021

ABC Money is the leading news network that provides readers with news across the world and covers in-dept topics on crypto, finance and business. Email: Advertise@abcmoney.co.uk

More from ABC

Contact

© ABC Money Team @ 2006

  • bitcoinBitcoin (BTC) $ 95,204.00 0.58%
  • ethereumEthereum (ETH) $ 3,553.52 0.36%
  • tetherTether (USDT) $ 0.999819 0.17%
  • solanaSolana (SOL) $ 234.64 2.35%
  • bnbBNB (BNB) $ 648.41 1.63%
  • xrpXRP (XRP) $ 1.45 2.69%
  • usd-coinUSDC (USDC) $ 0.999568 0.17%
  • cardanoCardano (ADA) $ 0.985591 4.28%
  • staked-etherLido Staked Ether (STETH) $ 3,553.48 0.28%
  • tronTRON (TRX) $ 0.200476 0.67%
  • avalanche-2Avalanche (AVAX) $ 41.98 3.79%
  • the-open-networkToncoin (TON) $ 6.49 1.66%