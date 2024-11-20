Cutting-Edge AI Technologies Bolster Cybersecurity Measures

Even if you’re not a technology expert, you’re well aware of the criminal presence that’s online and elsewhere. Over the years, we’ve seen plenty of new scams, thefts and threats unfold. Hackers never sleep.

While established scams like phishing emails, sent by criminals “fishing” for your personal information, are nothing new, the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) has provided scammers with tools like deepfake video and audio voice cloning.

Thankfully, the methods and tools that comprise cybersecurity are largely preventable. By incorporating AI’s ability to process vast amounts of data, security experts and IT developers are creating new methods to battle the bad guys.

This article will define some of the ways that AI is helping improve levels of cybersecurity.

We’ll begin with one security feature you may already use daily.

Enhanced Authentication

Whenever you log into a phone app with your fingerprint, you’re using a popular AI-powered biometric authentication method. Facial recognition is another method.

AI algorithms continue to improve biometric accuracy. In addition, AI can analyze behavioral biometrics, such as typing patterns or mouse movements, to verify a user’s identity or identify an imposter.

These reduce the risk of unauthorized access and eventual loss while providing a convenient, secure alternative to traditional passwords. (When was the last time you forgot your fingerprint?)

Another first AI-powered system helps keep common hackers’ threats at bay. AI’s use in finance is one key indicator of its ability to work with high-value assets and processes.

Advanced Threat Detection

You may remember the massive data breach from 2013 that affected millions of Target customers. This resulted in Target Corporation’s investing heavily in AI-powered data protection.

AI-powered algorithms improve security systems’ threat detection “skills”. They accomplish this by analyzing network traffic, user behavior, and system logs in realtime, identifying anomalies that warn of a possible cyber attack.

For individuals, AI can be integrated into personal security software, providing more robust protection against malware, phishing attempts, and other common threats.

However, not every detection system is perfect since hackers are always looking for ways to defeat them. AI has the potential to improve their performance.

Automated Incident Responses

When a security breach occurs, it needs to be addressed immediately. AI incident systems can launch an initial response procedure before IT is notified of the breach.

Apps such as incident.io can identify, classify, and automate incident processes, containing threats before human intervention arrives. Users can focus on fixing individual issues and learn from incident insights to improve site safety.

Rapid response is particularly valuable for businesses, where a quick reaction can mean the difference between a minor incident and a major data breach.

For individuals, AI-powered security tools can automatically block suspicious connections or quarantine potentially malicious files, providing an extra layer of protection.

One area where AI excels is controlling and managing current cyber breaches. Another AI “talent” is looking for future break-ins.

AI Detectors Are Essential in Cybersecurity

AI detectors like Undetectable AI and ZeroGPT are essential to improving cybersecurity by detecting and mitigating threats posed by malicious AI tools.

Screenshot: ZeroGPT.com AI detector

These detectors are designed to identify anomalous patterns or suspicious activities that might indicate a possible cyber attack and then report back. AI detectors use advanced algorithms to examine video and audio content for signs of manipulation, including inconsistencies between visual or auditory elements and their appearance on-screen.

Screenshot: Undetectable.ai AI detector

In the case of deepfakes, these detectors also detect possible manipulation by looking for signs that the source might have altered the file before publishing it online.

AI detectors can also monitor network traffic and user behavior to detect emerging threats and update security measures in real-time. This proactive approach protects systems against emerging cyber threats while providing additional safeguards that supplement human oversight and standard security protocols.

AI detectors can also spot phishing emails and protect people from social engineering attacks by identifying fake AI-generated documents, landing pages, and messages.

Predictive Security

One of AI’s most promising applications is its ability to predict future threats. By analyzing historical data and current user activity, AI systems can forecast potential hacks by noting subtle changes in activity.

This enables security teams to patch weaknesses before they’re exploited.

This predictive capability improves long-term security strategies and resource allocation for businesses. For individuals, it can mean more timely security updates and personalized risk assessments based on their personal surfing behavior.

The next topic looks at an increasingly common problem—deepfakes—and how AI tools help detect them.

Identifying Altered Video and Audio

A popular new scam category, deepfakes, is created with a variety of AI apps.

Deepfake creaters alter video in a variety of ways, from replacing the audio to converting an unknown person to a celebrity. AI apps that transfer faces from one “host” body to another make this possible.

Deepfake videos are often created with political strategies in mind. For example, recent political campaigns in India were awash with deepfake videos.

Another type of deepfake replaces the audio portion, using voice cloning applications. This short Youtube video is an example of a real and fake Anderson Cooper.

An increasing number of AI tools help users detect deepfakes. Two methods are:

Source analysis . This identifies the original source of a video by analyzing file metadata.

. This identifies the original source of a video by analyzing file metadata. Background video consistency. AI can identify altered backgrounds by performing highly granular checks at multiple points to identify changes.

No matter how we use AI to improve cybersecurity, the human element is as vital as ever. Here’s why.

Human-AI Collaboration

While AI continues to transform cybersecurity, the human element remains crucial. This is because AI systems are designed to augment human expertise rather than replace it.

These collaborative systems can handle routine tasks and initial threat assessments, allowing human analysts to focus on complex decision-making and strategy development.

AI Detection Is Critical for The Future of Cyber Security

As artificial intelligence becomes more advanced and capable of carrying out various types of tasks, it is incredibly important to ensure that misuse can be detected.

AI, in its current glory, is still a very new thing that we are adapting to. While it should be noted that the current AI detection software available on the market is far from perfect and still being developed, it is still an early helpful resource to mitigate potential cyber-attacks.

No artificial intelligence software or tool is perfect, but they can certainly be useful. Further, according to Christian Perry’s article on the Undetectable AI blog, bypassing AI detection is possible.

How we use artificial intelligence will determine the future’s outcome. Remember to always stay vigilant and skeptical and do tons of research regarding anything AI-related.