Smart lighting at home – comfort, efficiency, and style by Shelly

Ever wondered what homes would look like in the future? In futuristic movies, we see not only luxurious modern houses but also ones that can satisfy every desire of their owners with special systems and adjustments. We are close to making these homes a reality – starting with smart lighting.

With this feature, you can easily control the lighting in your home, even when you are not there. And that doesn’t just mean turning the lights on – you can adjust the intensity and type of light to create the most comfortable atmosphere at home. This is particularly helpful when you want to personalize your space to suit your activities.

By choosing specific lighting, you can match your mood or create a relaxing environment to unwind after a long day. You can also schedule the lights to turn on at specific times, allowing you to come home to a cozy and welcoming space. This way, you can improve not only your lifestyle but also reduce stress and fatigue by adapting the environment to your needs throughout the day.

But how can you incorporate a smart lighting system at home? By using the right features.

Smart lighting by Shelly

Smart lighting can make any home not only comfortable but also energy-efficient. This is particularly important nowadays – everyone knows that using electricity is costly and impacts the carbon footprint. By using Shelly’s products, you can make your home cost-effective by reducing energy waste and lowering electricity bills.

There are different kinds of smart lighting products, each using different types of technology for connectivity – Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Z-Wave, and LAN. The devices also offer various types of light and can be installed in different ways.

Smart light switch

Imagine you’re just about to leave home, and you suddenly remember that the bathroom light is still on – now you have to take off your shoes and go back. Annoying, isn’t it? With Shelly’s smart light switches, you can control all the lights in your home remotely and easily turn them on or off.

These features make your home or apartment more automated, allowing the lighting to match your routine and lifestyle. Shelly also offers features that are ideal for older adults and people with mobility challenges, enabling anyone with difficulties to easily control their lighting at home.

Dimmer switches

These are interesting devices because they let you control the brightness of your lighting. What does that mean? It means you can make your home lighting softer, creating a comfortable environment for your eyes. This can be particularly helpful for people with sensitive eyesight. Dimmer switches add coziness to your home, and they come with a “Night mode” that provides soft, warm light with low brightness. This is ideal for late evenings or early mornings when you need just a hint of light without disrupting your sleep.

Smart bulbs

Shelly’s smart bulbs can elevate your home experience. With these bulbs, you can change both the color and intensity of the light. For example, this feature can help with bedtime routines for your child – you can set the light to dim slowly until it switches off, leaving a cozy and comfortable atmosphere in their room. This also helps children feel secure, knowing there is a gentle light until they drift off.

Shelly’s smart lighting devices are easy to set up

One of the standout advantages of Shelly’s smart lighting features is that they are easy to install. This means it won’t take long to get them up and running, and only basic wiring skills are required to integrate them into your system. The setup process is designed to be user-friendly. Most devices need a Wi-Fi connection.

To install smart lighting bulbs, switches, and dimmers, simply need to follow the step-by-step instructions provided, making it easy even for beginners. This way, you will be able to safely incorporate the smart devices.

How these features are controlled

Of course, to control these devices, you’ll need special controllers connected to the smart lighting system. With these, you can adjust all the lighting in your home as you please.

You can also rely on the Shelly App – it simplifies managing the lighting in your house or apartment and monitoring energy usage. Additionally, you can receive notifications about any changes in your smart lighting system.

Shelly’s smart lighting devices are compatible with various platforms and protocols, allowing them to be voice-controlled.

Integration with other smart devices

Smart lighting devices can easily integrate with other smart home devices, enhancing overall functionality. They can be connected to features like security cameras and thermostats.

If you already have an integrated smart system, adding smart lighting devices such as smart bulbs, switches, and dimmers will be the perfect addition. With them, you can create a cozy and welcoming home that greets you each day with warm, gentle lights.