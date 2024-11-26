Tezman Holding: Redefining the Gelatin and Collagen Industries with Innovation

Since its establishment in 1948, Tezman Holding has become a prominent player in global industries, renowned for its diverse portfolio in niche industries and forward-thinking approach. The group’s subsidiaries serve a wide range of sectors, from food and chemicals to nutraceuticals, marine, insurance and real estate development. At the heart of its success lies the innovation and leadership of individuals like Selim Tezman, CEO of Sel Sanayi and Executive Board Member of Tezman Holding, who has played a crucial role in driving advancements in the gelatin and collagen industries.

Building on a Strong Foundation

Tezman Holding owes its foundations to Selim Tezman Sr., who established the company in 1948, laying the groundwork for one of Turkey’s most diverse and innovative conglomerates focused on niche markets.

Erol Tezman, Chairman and a second-generation industrialist, built upon his father’s foundation, driving the company into new realms of growth and innovation creating a legacy of excellence and entrepreneurial spirit.

His vision was instrumental in establishing Seljel A.Ş., a subsidiary specializing in edible and pharmaceutical gelatin derived from bovine hides. Seljel set industry benchmarks, earning a reputation for quality and reliability in global markets across the food and pharmaceutical sectors.

As a third-generation leader, Selim Tezman Jr. has continued this trajectory of growth and diversification. His focus on expanding and modernizing the group’s collagen-focused subsidiaries—Sel Sanayi and Collasel—exemplifies Tezman Holding’s commitment to scientific innovation and market adaptability. By embracing new technologies and fostering global collaborations, Selim Tezman Jr. is propelling the company to the forefront of the collagen and wellness industries, ensuring the family legacy thrives in a competitive and dynamic global economy.

Revolutionizing Gelatin with Seljel

Seljel has long been a trusted name in the gelatin industry. The company’s products are prized for their gelling, stabilizing, and thickening properties, making them indispensable in food and pharmaceutical applications. From confectionery and dairy products to drug formulations, Seljel’s gelatin has proven its versatility.

The brand’s commitment to traceability and consistent quality has earned it a reputation for reliability in over 70 countries. By adhering to stringent European Union standards, Seljel ensures its products meet the highest safety and quality requirements, reinforcing its position as a leader in the global gelatin market.

Advancing Collagen Innovation with Sel Sanayi and Collasel

Collagen, a key protein in the wellness, nutraceutical, and cosmetics industries, has seen soaring demand in recent years. Recognizing this potential, Tezman Holding expanded into hydrolyzed collagen peptides with Sel Sanayi and Collasel. Together, these subsidiaries account for 15% of global collagen production capacity, solidifying their presence as significant players in the market.

Collasel’s groundbreaking innovation in producing 500 Dalton low-molecular-weight collagen tripeptides from bovine and marine sources has set it apart. These advanced formulations enhance bioavailability, enabling faster and more efficient absorption by the body. This makes Collasel a preferred choice for collagen supplementation across diverse applications, from beauty products to joint health solutions.

By fostering a culture of research and innovation, Sel Sanayi and Collasel remain at the forefront of protein and peptides technology, meeting the growing global demand for health-focused solutions.

Commitment to Sustainability

Sustainability has become a cornerstone of Tezman Holding’s operations. Across its subsidiaries, the group has implemented eco-friendly sourcing and production practices, reducing its environmental footprint. These efforts align with the rising consumer demand for ethical and sustainable products.

Seljel, Sel Sanayi, and Collasel exemplify this commitment through state-of-the-art facilities that combine rigorous quality controls with environmentally responsible processes. This dedication to sustainability not only enhances the group’s reputation but also ensures long-term growth and industry leadership.

Shaping the Future of Gelatin and Collagen Industries

Tezman Holding’s contributions to the protein, peptides, gelatin and collagen industries highlight the importance of innovation, adaptability, and sustainable practices that drove success by emphasizing advanced research, strategic diversification, and market-focused solutions.

By addressing global trends and investing in cutting-edge technology, Tezman Holding—through Seljel, Sel Sanayi, and Collasel—remains a driving force in shaping the future of these complementary industries.

Image: Selim Tezman, Executive Board Member,Tezman Holding