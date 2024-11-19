The Netherlands hosts the highest concentration of holding entities worldwide

Amsterdam, 12 November 2024 – Small country, big numbers: The Netherlands has become a global hotspot for holding companies. Recent data from BoldData shows that the country hosts over 527,000 holding companies, the highest concentration worldwide. The USA ranks second with 375,079 holdings, followed by France with 240,673. The Netherlands’ favorable tax policies and central location make it an attractive choice for businesses looking to streamline cross-border operations

Global Businesses Seek Dutch Tax Advantages

With a reputation as a ‘tax-efficient’ jurisdiction, the Netherlands continues to attract major international corporations and smaller firms alike. Including those from the United States, the United Kingdom, and smaller nations. U.S.-owned holdings make up a significant share, with over 2,000 entities based in the country. Cyprus, among other smaller economies, has seen a remarkable 700% increase in foreign holdings in the Netherlands over the last 15 years, underlining the widespread global appeal of the Dutch tax system.

UK-Owned Holdings Surge in the Netherlands

In recent years, UK companies have increasingly turned to the Netherlands as a way to ease tax burdens and ensure business continuity amid rising tax pressures in the UK. BoldData reports a 320% increase in UK-owned holdings in the Netherlands over the past decade, climbing from 320 entities in 2014 to 1,352 in 2024. Experts attribute this shift to the tax environment in the UK, which has become less favorable for many companies.

Rising Tax Pressures in the UK

The recent budget introduced by Chancellor Rachel Reeves includes a £40 billion tax package, significantly increasing employers’ national insurance contributions. This change, set to take effect in April, will raise employer contributions to 15%, a move that may further incentivize UK companies to establish holdings in more tax-friendly locations, such as the Netherlands.

Expert Opinions on the Trend

Campaigners in the UK have raised concerns about the potential consequences of this tax policy. Elliot Keck, head of campaigns at the TaxPayers’ Alliance, stated, “Taxpayers will be concerned about companies closing up and leaving. The chancellor’s hike in employer’s national insurance will only drive more wealth creators and businesses into the arms of lower tax countries. Rachel Reeves needs to be supporting businesses, not slamming them.”

About BoldData:

We are data experts with a highly accurate database of 350+ million companies worldwide. With our data have helped 4,000+ companies with analytics, research and CRM.

Note for editors:

Please publish a link to our source page when you use our data. The complete report can be found on our blog here.

BoldData has a full list of statistics on the number of restaurants and cuisines per country. If you need detailed data for your country or specific information for your report, please don’t hesitate to get in touch. Contact Daan Wolff at +31 20 705 2360 or d.wolff@bolddata.nl for further information.

This report is derived from our global company database. Data on holding companies is sourced from chambers of commerce, local commercial registries, and trade registers. Holding companies are included if they are currently registered with their respective local authorities, which means that both mailbox firms and active or inactive holdings are counted in this analysis.