Top 10 Decentralized Crypto Exchanges in 2025

Decentralized exchanges or DEXs have ushered in a new era in the cryptocurrency trading world by eliminating the need for intermediary involvement and facilitating direct transactions among users. In 2025, some DEXs have accrued significant fame due to their unique features, user-friendly interfaces as well as security precautions. Here is a very detailed summary of the top ten decentralized exchanges along with their total coins added, total value locked (TVL), trading volume, and market capitalization.

1. Uniswap: Uniswap is the biggest and most widely used DEX, which allows the trading of ERC-20 tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. It is based on an AMM model.

Total Coins Added: Over 10,000 ERC-20 tokens have been developed, making it one of the most diverse networks.

Total Value Locked (TVL): Approximately $3.7 billion.

24-Hour Trading Volume: Around $377 million.

Market Capitalization: Around $5.46 billion.

The intuitive design of Uniswap and the supplied massive liquidity make it one of the best picks among traders of all experience levels.

2. PancakeSwap: PancakeSwap runs on BSC and is popular because of its low transaction fees and fast payments.

Total Coins Added: Over 1,000 tokens are among the top primarily BSC.

Total Value Locked (TVL): Approximately $1.8 billion.

24-Hour Trading Volume: About $84 million.

Market Capitalization: Approximately $542 million.

Additionally, the introduction of yield farming and lotteries by PancakeSwap gives it an even wider audience by appealing to those looking for a full-scale DeFi experience.

3. dYdX: dYdX mainly focuses on sophisticated trading tools like perpetual contracts and margin trading that use the Ethereum Layer 2 network for efficiency.

Total Coins Added: Over 36 cryptocurrencies have been introduced for the trading.

Total Value Locked (TVL): $500 million approximately.

24-Hour Trading Volume: Roughly $1.2 million.

Market Capitalization: About $1 billion.

Thanks to its professional trading features and low fees, dYdX is focusing on derivative and leverage transactions for professional traders.

4. SushiSwap: Sushi is the fourth protocol in the list, in which the users swap tokens and perform various transactions.

Total Coins Added: More than 500 tokens are added for trading in total.

Total Value Locked (TVL): Approximately $300 million.

24-Hour Trading Volume: Around $63 million.

Market Capitalization: About $191 million.

Thus, among the hottest alternatives for decentralized trading, SushiSwap is nevertheless characterized by the very considerable participation of the user community and its breathtaking innovations which together give it short but diverse functions of a regular outlet, of which the least is the swaps.

5. Curve Finance: Curve is the best trading option for stablecoins, which gives the users the advantage of low slippage and minimum impermanent loss.

Total Coins Added: It supports different stablecoins such as USDC, DAI, and USDT.

Total Value Locked (TVL): Approximately $3 billion.

24-Hour Trading Volume: Around $100 million.

Market Capitalization: About $1 billion.

Curve’s goal in stablecoin utilization ensures its status in being the prime platform that promises stable asset traders with low slippage in DeFi.

6. Balancer: Balancer lends people the opportunity to produce liquidity pools with the desired weights for varying tokens, which results in diversified liquidity provision.

Total Coins Added: More than 100 tokens are supported through the various pools.

Total Value Locked (TVL): This amounts to about 600 million dollars approximately.

24-Hour Trading Volume: Nearly $50 million has been recorded during the 24-hour period.

Market Capitalization: Around $150 million is the market cap of these coins.

Balancer is one of the few protocols showcasing this unique style of pool creation that is not only more flexible for liquidity providers who aim to achieve the best possible returns but also reduces risk due to impermanent loss.

7. 1inch: 1inch has extraditionally emerged as a platform connecting multiple exchanges and acting as a DEX aggregator, therefore assuring the users that they will gain the best price available across various exchanges.

Total Coins Added: About hundreds of tokens have been supported on Chelsea’s DEXs.

Total Value Locked (TLV): It has reached approximately $200,000 million from different protocols it aggregates.

24-Hour Trading Volume: Only around $40 million was made within 24 hours.

Market Capitalization: Around $250 million is the current market capitalization.

1 inch’s liquidity aggregation capability from different sources makes it possible for users to optimize their trading with minimal slippage and fees.

8. Orca: Orca is a decentralized exchange that uses the Solana blockchain. Its design is user-friendly and focuses on providing a proper trading experience at low fees and rapid transactions.

Total Coins Added: From most of the coins developed on the Solana network.

Total Value Locked (TVL): About $300 million.

24-Hour Trading Volume: Close to $15 million.

Market Capitalization: Approximately $100 million is the current value.

Orca’s user-friendly interface and main security feature make it easy to use for both beginners and experts in the Solana network of the ecosystem.

9. Kyber Network: Kyber Network facilitates seamless and speedy token swaps through its on-chain liquidity protocol while simultaneously supporting various DeFi applications.

Total Coins Added: 70+ tokens supported over multiple networks.

Total Value Locked (TVL): About $150 million.

24-Hour Trading Volume: Around $30 million.

Market Capitalization: $150 million approximately.

Kyber’s concentration on liquidity aggregation makes it possible for it to offer users who are interested in token swapping without using centralized exchanges the highly competitive rates.

10. ThorChain: ThorChain lets you swap several types of cryptocurrencies from one to another that are on one chain or multi-chain without having to store or keep the native assets at any custodian site. DeFi trading has thereby become more interoperable.

Total Coins Added: Major cryptocurrencies like BTC, ETH, and others across multiple chains are supported.

Total Value Locked (TVL): $300 million approximately.

24-Hour Trading Volume: Around $223 million.

Market Capitalization: Nearly $1.75 billion.

ThorChain’s cross-chain functionality is the main reason it can be on top of decentralized exchanges enabling complete autonomy for the user and giving them a bigger flexibility on the blockchain level. Even though decentralized exchanges are a new area of innovation, these are some excellent options one can find on the crypto market now.

Their software firstly differs by the characteristics, which make them better suitable for different trading requirements and preferences, while at the same time, these platforms are key contributors to the emergent DeFi sector of 2025.