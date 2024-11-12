UK Gaming Stocks: Can They Hold Their Ground Against Global Rivals?

Gambling companies have grown quite a lot over the past decade, and it’s great to see that some are actually listed on the stock market. If you want to gamble, but also invest in stocks, there are plenty of opportunities to do so. UK Gambling Stocks are doing quite well, and some of them seem to be an ideal option if you want to invest in gambling stocks locally.

With that in mind, international gambling stocks are also versatile and in many cases, they are doing quite well. The UK market seems to be one of the top options if you want to invest in gambling stocks, however, the US is still above it. When it comes to other gambling markets, France and Australia also provide good options. But for the most part, the US is still leading the pack, with many US companies being quite profitable as an investment.

Keep in mind though that investing in gambling stock can always be a risk. You never know how the market evolves, so while you can earn money, it’s also easy to lose money as well. That’s why it’s imperative to study the market before investing in any stocks.

Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment is doing very well on the stock market, and the company offers both gaming and sports betting. They operate in Australia, US, Ireland and the UK as well. The customer base for the company is large, and the company does cover a multitude of acquisitions like PokerStars, BetFair and Paddy Power. Paddy Power was originally started as an Irish bookmaker according to Scs.ie and this is where the Flutter Entertainment group is based today.

They have become one of the top gambling stocks in the industry, and while the prices do tend to fluctuate at times, it is one of the more consistent options. Whether you want to invest in an Irish or UK-based gambling company, this can be one of the best picks. It’s a major gambling and gaming conglomerate, and its staying power is seen through the stock prices. While their stock price does fluctuate here and there, it does stay more consistent when compared to competitors.

Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment acquired William Hill in 2021 and since then, the company has managed to grow quiet a bit. Them getting listed on the stock market was expected, and while the company itself is available worldwide, it does have a very strong customer base in the UK as well. As an investor, there are many things to like here. The overall growth of their stock price was great, and the past few months since the summer have been very profitable for investors.

Kindred

Kindred is the former Unibet and they do have a massive presence in the UK. Like a lot of the stocks presented in our article, Kindred has been very consistent, and that does help quite a bit. Their stock is a great investment, but keep in mind that you can still lose money on their stocks, like any other stock. Thankfully, the risks are not that high, and the company has been very consistent with its presence and growth over the past few years.

Evoke plc

Evoke plc is the former 888 Holdings Limited company. And as we know, they cover the 888 conglomerate featuring sports betting, poker and casinos. They also have William Hill and Mr Green. The headquarters are in London, with satellite offices in many other countries. The company experienced lots of growth the past few years, and their revenue, but also operating income are going up year by year. That’s why it can be a great stock to invest in. Right now, the stock is down when compared to the beginning of the year, but it has seen a resurgence, and it’s constantly fluctuating.

Ladbrokes

Ladbrokes has seen consistent growth over the past few years, and that does make them a good investment if you want to invest in gambling stocks. They do have a very good track record and an amazing history, which does add to the power of these stocks. Since the company covers casino gambling, but also sports betting and especially horse racing, it is very popular in the UK. And aside from gambling on their site, you can also get tons of stocks, too.

Entain

Entain is known for having a great presence in the UK, and they provide a plethora of high quality gambling services. When it comes to their stock prices, they had a boom in the pandemic era, and now they dropped from those prices, as expected. But in 2024, the stock price for Entain has been rather consistent. In fact, since August, the company has been on an upward trend.

International Game Technology PLC

IGT has become a global leader in gambling and they do have a strong focus on market growth. This year, their stock prices have gone downward a little bit, but they are still a good option to consider for long term investors. That being said, they do an excellent job when it comes to offering a lot of gambling opportunities for customers, and the end of the year seems to be on an upward trajectory.

What can we expect from UK gambling stocks?

Gambling stocks in the UK have been on the rise over the past year, although there are still some companies that had a slightly downward trajectory. That’s why it’s a very good idea to perform your due diligence before investing in any gambling company. If you do so, it becomes easier to find the right company that has a consistent track record.

But as always, investing always comes with any risk, be it when it comes to a gambling company or not. Thankfully, most gambling companies that are listed on the UK stock market are rather consistent, so that does limit risks. With that in mind, it’s exciting to see how the world of gambling is evolving and the opportunity to be a part of that by investing in gambling stocks is great. And while the UK is behind US gambling stocks, it is one of the major gambling stock markets, so investing here can be a great idea, as long as you perform your due diligence!