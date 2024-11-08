What Tax Accountants Wish Their Clients Knew About Taxes

Taxes. Just hearing the word might make your shoulders tense up a little. But taxes don’t have to be an intimidating mystery, especially if you know the basics of what tax accountants wish every client understood. With a little clarity on some key concepts and habits, you’ll be better prepared each tax season and able to make more informed financial decisions.

Tax Planning Is Year-Round, Not Just in April

A common misconception is that taxes only matter when tax season rolls around, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. Your financial decisions throughout the year can significantly impact your taxes. Tax planning isn’t just about filing a return; it’s about making strategic choices every month that could save you money in the long run. Waiting until the last minute might mean you’re missing out on deductions, credits, or other opportunities that could lower your tax bill. Tax accountants often wish clients would reach out more regularly, not just in April, so they can help make tax-saving moves before the year ends.

What can you do?

Consider meeting with a tax professional mid-year, or even quarterly, to review your finances. This way, you’ll be proactive instead of reactive and might find yourself pleasantly surprised by the impact of a little year-round tax strategy.

Saving Receipts and Records Is Essential

If you ever find yourself scrambling to pull together receipts or transaction records at tax time, you’re not alone. But here’s the thing: organizing and keeping track of these documents year-round makes life easier for both you and your tax preparer. Accountants love clients who are well-prepared because it not only saves time but often leads to better results. Missing documents could mean missed deductions, which could cost you more than you realize.

How to stay organized?

There are plenty of apps and digital tools these days that make it easier to keep records organized. Setting up a system, whether digital or physical, means you won’t be left searching when it’s time to file. And remember, the IRS recommends keeping most tax-related documents for at least three years, so a little organization now can prevent a lot of headaches down the road.

Self-Employment Taxes Are Different (and Need Extra Attention)

For those who are self-employed or working freelance, taxes can feel a bit more complex. Unlike traditional employees, self-employed individuals don’t have taxes automatically withheld from each paycheck. This means you’re responsible for paying estimated taxes throughout the year. Accountants often see clients who are shocked by their tax bill because they didn’t realize the need for quarterly payments. Self-employed folks are also subject to self-employment tax, which covers Social Security and Medicare contributions usually handled by an employer.

If you’re in this category, it’s essential to set aside a portion of each payment you receive. Accountants usually recommend setting aside at least 25% to 30% of your income for taxes, though the exact percentage may vary depending on your situation. Staying on top of these payments can save you from a large tax bill (and potential penalties) come April.

Deductions and Credits Are Not the Same

If you’ve ever used the terms “deduction” and “credit” interchangeably, you’re not alone. But tax accountants wish more people understood the difference, as it can be significant for your overall tax picture. A tax deduction lowers your taxable income, meaning you’ll be taxed on a smaller amount of money. For example, if you earn $50,000 and have $5,000 in deductions, your taxable income is reduced to $45,000. A tax credit, on the other hand, reduces your tax bill dollar for dollar. So, if you owe $3,000 in taxes and have a $1,000 tax credit, your final tax bill will be $2,000.

Both are valuable, but understanding the distinction can help you spot opportunities to reduce your taxes more effectively. Some people might benefit more from deductions, while others will see a bigger impact from credits. Knowing what’s available to you and planning accordingly can make a big difference at tax time.

Extensions Don’t Mean Extra Time to Pay

Many people believe that if they file for a tax extension, they automatically get extra time to pay any taxes owed. Unfortunately, that’s not quite the case. Filing an extension only gives you more time to submit your paperwork; it does not give you more time to pay any taxes due. If you file an extension but don’t pay what you owe by the original deadline, you could face penalties and interest.

If you think you might need an extension, tax accountants often suggest estimating your tax liability as accurately as possible and paying at least that amount by the deadline. This way, you avoid late-payment penalties, even if you still need a bit more time to get all your forms together.

Big Life Changes Often Mean Big Tax Changes

Have you recently gotten married, had a child, bought a home, or switched jobs? Life changes like these don’t just affect your day-to-day—they can also have a big impact on your taxes. For example, having a child can open the door to credits like the Child Tax Credit or Earned Income Tax Credit, while marriage could change your tax bracket or eligibility for certain deductions. Accountants often wish clients knew how these shifts could affect their tax situation, so they could plan ahead and adjust their withholdings or estimated payments as needed.

If you’re experiencing any major life events, a quick consultation with a tax professional can help you make any necessary adjustments sooner rather than later. That way, there won’t be any surprises when it’s time to file.

Maximize Your Tax Knowledge, Minimize Your Stress

Understanding even a few of these tax basics can make a world of difference when it comes to filing season. Remember, taxes don’t have to be overwhelming. By staying organized, understanding the tax impact of your financial moves, and knowing when to reach out to a professional, you’ll be well on your way to a smoother, less stressful tax experience. Keep these insights in mind, and you’ll likely find tax season a little more manageable each year.