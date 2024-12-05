5 Tips to Make Your TikTok Video Viral

The craze of TikTok has increased so much around the world that TikTok has now become the center of entertainment and creativity. Every day thousands of new users join TikTok and go viral by showing their talent. But competition has increased so much, it has become very difficult to stand out. Do you know that the TikTok algorithm promotes those creators who stay connected with the audience and also follow new trends.

If you also want to go viral on TikTok, then we have brought 5 proven tips for you which will prove to be a game-changer for you. In this guide you will find:

Proven strategies to go viral fast.

How to increase audience engagement using unique techniques.

How to buy likes on TikTok videos can boost up your content.

How Boosted Spark, a trusted platform, can help you move forward.

So, let’s understand these tips and tricks and take your TikTok profile to new heights!

1. Understand the mindset of your audience

TikTok is famous for short videos. New videos keep coming here every second. Therefore, to go viral, you have to understand the mindset of your TikTok audience. Using audience analytics we can easily understand which types of video viewers are engaged and which types are not.

Profile Analytics

TikTok users go to their profile’s “Settings” and select the Analytics button in “Creator Tools.” In this you will get the complete performance of your account.

Audience Insights

There will be a “Followers” ​​tab in the analytics, where you will find out what the gender breakdown is (what is the percentage of male and female). Also you will get to know about the location of the followers and which country or city they are from. Most importantly, we can find out their active time, at what time they are most active. With all these insights you can set targets.

Video Performance

In the “Content” section you will find the video data. This tells you how many times viewers watched your video. Which video has received more views and which has been shared more? This will let you know the source of the traffic and where the video was viewed – from the For You page, followers or #hashtag.

What to do?

Select Niche: First, decide on a topic and what type of content you will create – comedy, inspiration, dance, sports, or DIY videos.

Trading Preference: People like to watch trending videos with relevant content or videos with some creativity or unexpected twists.

Optimize content: Track audience active time and trends through analytics, posts at the same time.

Engagement: Increase engagement with your audience by interacting with them directly. Ask them what kind of video they want next.

When you create content by understanding the mindset of the audience, it definitely boosts your profile.

2. Create content with Strong Hooks

Do you know what the secret of viral videos is, ‘Strong Hook’ – that is, the content should attract the audience within 3 seconds. Everyone knows that only a few seconds are spent while scrolling on TikTok, so for any video to go viral, your video should have a very explosive start.

What to do?

You can add some surprise elements at the beginning of the video.

You can increase curiosity among the audience by adding questions.

You can make great use of transitions and effects so that viewers can watch the video till the end.

When your video catches the attention of the audience, not only your video gets views but they also like and share your video.

3. Use trending sounds and hashtags

Do you want to know the shortcut to go viral on TikTok – trending sounds and #hashtags. The TikTok algorithm mostly promotes videos that follow trends and use the right hashtags in their content.

What to do?

You need to check the For You Page and Discover section regularly to know which sounds are trending now and which hashtags are most used.

Post your video with your creativity with sound of trending video

Use specific relevant #hashtags to deliver your videos to your target audience.

Bonus Tip: If you use trending sounds and relevant hashtags, your videos get a boost and maximum chance to go viral.

4. Maintain Consistency

If you want to become popular on TikTok then you will have to continuously post videos on TikTok. Consistency is what makes your TikTok journey successful in the long run.

What to do?

First create a posting schedule time and upload videos accordingly.

New content attracts audiences, so keep experimenting.

By doing TikTok analytics, it notes the active time of the users and uploads the video at the same time.

Regular posting increases the visibility and credibility of your profile.

5. Use Collaboration and Duets

Going viral on TikTok alone is very difficult and time-consuming. Here you should take advantage of collaborations and duets to make your video viral.

What to do?

Target popular creators: Recognize creators who are trending on TikTok, but keep in mind that artists are required to be the same niche creators. Collab with similar niche creators and make your videos go viral.

Make Duet: Make a duet on any viral video and entertain or surprise your audience.

Collaborate on hashtag challenges : Focus on TikTok new #hashtag and create challenge videos by collaborating with popular creators.

Collaboration helps a lot in making your video viral.

Collaboration gives you double exposure and maximizes your chances of going viral on TikTok.

