BIG Ecosystem Surges Investors Rally Behind CNCT Token

Against all odds, the cryptocurrency market dynamic has seen a meteoric rise of BIG Ecosystem’s token, CNCT. NTWK, formerly traded on the NASDAQ, will soon have direct competition in a digital asset branded as the CNCT, which has recently enjoyed a steep rise. Barely a day old, CNCT has soared a breathtaking 54.36% within a day, now trading at $0.02908 per coin.

Namely, CNCT has $2.33 million in market capitalization, which confirms the increased investors’ interest in the project. This figure is very close to the company’s fully diluted market capitalization of $2.91 million, therefore pointing towards an effective tokenomics structure that appears to have captured the attention of market entities. It also showed 24-hour trading volume, which dramatically is equal to $82,480, meaning that the coin is liquid and there is always vigorous trade by its supporters.

CNCT has some of the most exciting supply metrics I’ve come across, but I’ll elaborate on that in a future post. They hold a total and maximum supply of 100 million CNCT tokens, which denotes that manipulation of the circulation of coins is impossible since there is a fixed number of these coins. Spending for monetary policy considerations is often welcomed by investors, with inflation fears seldom in the picture. Having 80 million CNCT in circulation, according to its promoters, means that a vast amount of tokens is already trading, and this explains the recent fluctuation witnessed in the price of CNCT tokens.

Market volume reveals the activity of the coin in relation to company’s capitalization and sit at 3.55% in the last 24 hours. Compared to other trendy cryptocurrencies, this figure may not look very impressive; However, this gives a pretty good impression of the interest and turnover within the project of CNCT’s measure.

It is even more impressive because the current state of the cryptocurrency market is not as enthusiastic as it was a few months ago. Because other more extensive and more established coins exhibit volatility, this proves that CNCT is on a rising trajectory and perhaps establishing its unique space. The 54.36% increase over the past day, although the overall market cap has remained relatively unchanged, implies that it may be on the course of breaking the general market trends. This characteristic is usually sought after by investors in the hunt for a diversified portfolio.

From the look of things, the project behind CNCT known as BIG Ecosystem seems to be a broad ecosystem within the blockchain segment. The name of the project is quite more indicative, although some details still remain quite vague; still, one can assume that the project aims at building an extensive and closely connected net of blockchain services and applications.

All the same, any would-be investors in cryptocurrency are encouraged to undertake their due diligence as they wade into the market. A common characteristic of the crypto space is its considerable fluctuation and steady regulation crackdowns. The price of CNCT recently started rising and could attract investors seeking high profitability, but one should take into account experimental projects’ disadvantages.

CNCT has not been covered for a very long time, and thus, analysts are keenly observing the industry growth rates of the CNCT product. Future weeks will determine if the token can continue growing upwards and hold a firm market position within the competitive sphere of cryptocurrencies. Some of these areas include partnership with other organizations, development of new technologies, and growth of the community in which CNCT operates, which will definitely be key determining factors in the evolution of the concept.

Looking at tokens like CNCT, it is easy to remember that the digital asset space is still in its early stages of development. Whether CNCT will be integrated as having the primary demand for cryptocurrency staking or it will face the problem of maintaining the current rate of rise – the answer is also a part of the future perspective. For now, it remains proof of the dynamism and vigor that epitomizes the concept of blockchain and digital currencies.