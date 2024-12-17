Anyone who is interested in cryptocurrency wants to know one thing: Will the price of Bitcoin rise in the future? And what is a Bitcoin price prediction that crypto enthusiasts can rely on?

The problem with any prediction, be that about the economy, the stock market, or about Bitcoin, is that no one has a crystal ball that can see into the future. So there are educated guesses, and wild guesses, but they are all guesses.

However some experts who are in the cryptocurrency space often make predictions, some of which are right. There are also others that make educated predictions based on technical analysis of price charts, and they sometimes get that right too.

AIs have even predicted the Bitcoin price, and these predictions can be interesting to read as well.

All we can do is listen to what experts in the field say, and try to make our own decisions based on whether we feel they make a good case for the price of Bitcoin in the future or not.

Bitcoin price history

One thing that we do know for sure though, is that from the inception of Bitcoin in 2009 until today, the overall trajectory of the price of Bitcoin has been up.

When it was first released, Bitcoin was traded for less than a penny. At the time of writing (15 August 2024) the price of Bitcoin was around £42,550. However earlier in the year, on March 14, 2024, the price of Bitcoin was £59,100, the all-time-high price so far in the cryptocurrency’s lifespan.

While the price is down from its peak, overall, the trajectory of the price is still going gradually up on average. Bitcoin is a young asset compared to other assets, but it has got a 15-year history, so we can start to make some loose assumptions based on this.

It has been a volatile ride getting there, and there is probably more volatility to come. And, there’s no guarantee that the upwards trajectory will always be… up.

Future price predictions (2023-2030)

As we approach 2025, the question on everyone’s mind is: Where will Bitcoin’s price go? So let’s take a look at both bullish and bearish predictions from some talking heads in the know.

Cathie Wood, the CEO of Ark Invest, remains steadfast in her belief that Bitcoin’s price will eventually reach a staggering US$1.5 million, perhaps even surpassing that mark sooner than expected. Her optimism stems from her conviction in Bitcoin’s long-term potential and its underlying technology.

However Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest has made some bad decisions. For example, recently Ark Invest sold stock in video meeting software Zoom, at a significant loss.

Geoffrey Kendrick, the head of digital assets research at Standard Chartered, predicts Bitcoin could hit US$150,000 by the end of 2024, contingent on a Donald Trump victory in the upcoming U.S. election. If Trump wins, Kendrick further projects that Bitcoin could reach US$200,000 by the end of 2025.

However, at the time of writing, Trump was campaigning as heavily as Kamala Harrais, so nothing is certain in political circles.

Jack Dorsey, the chairman and CEO of Block, Inc., shares the bullish sentiment, stating that Bitcoin’s price will exceed US$1 million by the end of this decade.



Dorsey does however have a vested interest here, in that Block Inc has heavily invested in Bitcoin.

Analysts at Bernstein also anticipate a positive trajectory for Bitcoin, predicting a cycle high of US$150,000 by 2025, driven by factors such as the potential approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs.



Bernstein does not buy or sell Bitcoin themselves, they focus on providing well-researched information and analysis, no matter if the market is going up or down.

This is what makes their prediction stand out – they don’t gain anything directly if their price prediction comes true. This likely makes their prediction more grounded and realistic compared to others.

What does AI predict?

Some people have asked AIs to predict the future price of Bitcoin. In an interesting experiment, crypto exchange CoinJar surveyed several AIs and averaged their predictions to be US$143,750 for the price of Bitcoin by 2025.

But let’s just keep in mind that AIs can output wildly inaccurate things, like that Gandhi sent emails to his followers when organising resistance events.

Bitcoin price to fall?

Not everyone thinks that the only way is up. InvestingHaven, while maintaining a bullish outlook in the long term, has warned of a possible drop to US$45,000 in 2024 before a subsequent rally.

Peter Schiff, a well-known Bitcoin skeptic, consistently predicts a major Bitcoin crash, believing it to be a speculative bubble with no intrinsic value.

Many people predicting a higher price for Bitcoin have a vested interest in saying that, of course. And many people predicting a Bitcoin crash offer competing products, like gold. But there are some good signs that the price of Bitcoin may keep on its upwards trajectory.

Institutional adoption

Growing institutional adoption of Bitcoin, (like the buying of Bitcoin by major companies like MicroStrategy and Tesla) adds credibility to the market, potentially driving prices higher.

Also, spot Bitcoin ETFs are now on the market in the USA, a product of huge mainstream investment houses like BlackRock. These products allow traditional investors to gain exposure to Bitcoin’s price movements without directly owning the cryptocurrency.

The approval and listing of these ETFs on major stock exchanges signals that mainstream financial institutions are recognising Bitcoin as a legitimate asset class, opening doors for more institutional investment and potentially driving wider adoption.

However the caveat here is that any negative news or regulatory actions that involve institutional investors could lead to sell-offs and price declines.

Geopolitical factors

Bitcoin’s reputation as “digital gold” could strengthen during times of geopolitical uncertainty or economic turmoil, driving demand and increasing its price.

If a major recession hits (and let’s face it, it’s in the air), or there’s a banking crisis in a major economy, people might lose trust in traditional financial institutions. So they will look for alternative safe havens for their money.

Increased regulation or outright bans on Bitcoin in major economies could severely impact its price and adoption. For example China has outright banned Bitcoin, alongside some other countries who have done the same.

Technological advancements

Asher Tan is the CEO of crypto exchange CoinJar UK. He says Bitcoin’s tech has been vastly improved upon since it was first thrown out to the world. “For example, as Bitcoin was used by more people, the network became slower and more expensive to use. But now they have added the Lightning Network ‘around’ the core technology, which makes it faster and cheaper.”

While this could be a harbinger of a price rise, any major protection breaches or vulnerabilities in the Bitcoin network could erode investor confidence and lead to price drops.

Regulatory developments

The introduction of clear and favorable regulations for cryptocurrencies could provide much-needed clarity and boost investor confidence, leading to price increases.

The UK has been improving its regulatory landscape for cryptocurrencies, aiming for a balance between innovation and consumer protection.

For example, crypto businesses in the UK are now required to register with the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to comply with anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing regulations. UK residents are required (in accordance with local legislation) to complete an assessment and to wait 24-hours.

However, stricter regulations or outright bans in major markets could stifle Bitcoin’s growth and negatively impact its price.

Market trends

How people feel about the economic world around them very much affects the price of Bitcoin. Celebrities can even have a positive effect on the price of cryptocurrencies, depending on what they say about them.

Market trends are fickle and can snowball the sentiment both upwards and downwards. If market sentiment turns southward, then the price of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin can go south as well. For those looking to invest, finding reliable platforms to buy bitcoins uk can be crucial during such volatile times.

Seasonal trends

Some analysts have observed seasonal patterns in Bitcoin’s price, with trends suggesting potential increases in certain months or quarters. For example, there is a “Santa effect” theory that the prices of cryptocurrencies go in certain directions at times like Christmas and Chinese New Year.

But then again, big events like natural disasters or elections can disrupt prices and send markets up or down as well.

Technical analysis (golden crossover, moving averages)

Technical analysis in crypto is the study of past price and volume data to predict future price movements. It uses charts and indicators to identify patterns and trends that can help traders make informed decisions about buying or selling cryptocurrencies.

The jury is still out, however, if this is a sure way to predict what prices will do. However there are some things to look for.

Moving Averages

In crypto, a moving average is like a smooth line on a price chart that tells you the average price of a cryptocurrency over a certain time. It’s called “moving” because it constantly updates as new price information comes in.

Looking at moving averages on a chart can help you spot areas where the price might stop going down (support) or stop going up (resistance). This can potentially prove a data point to assist traders in deciding when to buy or sell.

Golden Crossover

A golden crossover, where the 50-day moving average crosses above the 200-day moving average, is often seen as a bullish signal, potentially indicating an upward price trend.

Investment considerations

Before you invest, you’ll need to keep a few things in mind. Bitcoin’s price is highly volatile, and investors should be prepared for significant fluctuations.

Given its volatility, Bitcoin may be more suitable for long-term investors with a higher risk tolerance. And of course, don’t throw everything you have into Bitcoin. Keep your investments diversified.

Theory of Bitcoin price prediction: 2025

Bitcoin price predictions for 2025 can be an uncertain business. While the hope is that if you hold onto Bitcoin for long enough, your investment will bring investment returns to you, there is no guarantee of this. Merry investing!

Standard Risk Statement

The above article is not to be read as investment, legal or tax advice and it takes no account of particular personal or market circumstances; all readers should seek independent investment advice before investing in cryptocurrencies. The article is provided for general information and educational purposes only, no responsibility or liability is accepted for any errors of fact or omission expressed therein. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

UK residents are required (in accordance with local legislation) to complete an appropriateness assessment to show they understand the risks associated with what crypto/investment they are about to buy and enabling CoinJar to categorize them as an investor. New customers are also required under local regulations to wait 24-hours as a “cooling off” period (from account creation), before their account is active (i.e. to deposit, trade, withdraw etc.).

Cryptocurrency is currently not regulated in the UK. It’s vital to understand that once your money is in the crypto ecosystem, there are no rules to protect it, unlike with regular investments. You should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong. So, if you make any crypto-related investments, you’re unlikely to have recourse to the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) or the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) if something goes wrong.