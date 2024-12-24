CEO Alona Shevtsova: Strong finish to another exceptional milestone year for Sends Company

2024 was a significant year for Sends. Customers have demonstrated increased trust, as Sends has achieved PCI DSS 4 certification to provide advanced security.

User experience has been one of the main priorities. In the questionnaire, Sends users expressed a feeling of comfort with Sends web banking services. Moreover, Sends launched its app this year, free to download from the App Store and Google Play.

Founded in 2017 in the UK, Sends offers faster transfer and foreign exchange services in GBP, EUR, and USD. This allows customers to spend like a local in foreign countries through multi-currency accounts. This year, the team focused on helping clients send money faster and using the seamless operations of SEPA, SWIFT, and UK local payments.

«Fintech is all about continuous growth and innovation, and this year was a milestone for the Sends team. We successfully launched our services on web and app platforms while enhancing our infrastructure and security protocols. Looking ahead to 2025, our focus is clear: driving the globalization of Sends services,» commented Alona Shevtsova, Director/CEO at Sends.

Customers rate Sends 5.0 on the Apple App Store, indicating their satisfaction with the product. Sends aims to simplify banking, continually updating the user experience and interface in the user cabinet.

The network is the cornerstone of Send’s success. To connect all the stakeholders and inspire them with innovative financial technology ideas, the company organized the first event on December 3rd in London.

This December, Sends launched a special promotion for businesses, offering a unique opportunity for free access to their service. For more details, visit the promotion page. Activate your Business account by December 31, 2024, and receive three months of free subscription.

*Sends is a trade name of SMARTFLOW PAYMENTS LIMITED.

SMARTFLOW PAYMENTS LIMITED is registered in England and Wales (Company number 11070048).