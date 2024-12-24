When most investors look at startups, they see risks and uncertainties. Furkat Kasimov first predicts the future and then looks at startups that are well-positioned to take advantage of this future. Furkat is an accomplished angel investor with a track record that reads like a who’s who of tech unicorns—Palantir, DocuSign, Robinhood, DraftKings, DoorDash, Lyft, and more—Furkat has a unique talent for spotting billion-dollar companies before they become household names.

But what sets Furkat apart isn’t just his impressive portfolio; it’s his visionary approach to investing that melds futurism with risk assessment. He’s even coined a new term to describe it: Futurisk. Defined by Furkat Kasimov as “a person who anticipates and assesses potential future risks that do not currently exist but are expected to emerge as technology evolves and societal trends progress,”.

Seeing the World in Systems

“Understanding how the world works is the key to predicting the future,” Furkat Kasimov often says. For him, investing isn’t about chasing trends or following gut feelings; it’s about deeply comprehending the interconnected systems—economic, technological, and social—that drive the world forward. By analyzing these macro forces, he anticipates which sectors are poised for growth and identifies the startups best positioned to lead the charge.

Take, for example, his investment in Pindrop Security. In 2016, while guest speaking at the InsureTech Connect conference and joining a four-person digital marketing experts panel alongside industry leaders like Josh Reznick, Ross Shanken, and Steve Yi, Furkat Kasimov engaged with innovation teams from major insurance carriers. It became clear that reducing fraud—a risk exacerbated by technological advancements—was a top priority. Sensing an opportunity, he invested in Pindrop Security, a company providing risk scoring for phone calls to detect fraud and authenticate callers.

The Art of Pattern Recognition

Furkat’s success isn’t just about understanding global trends; it’s about recognizing patterns that others miss. He delves into historical cycles, consumer behavior, and regulatory environments to predict future outcomes.

By studying economic and industry cycles, he can forecast when certain innovations are likely to succeed. His understanding of consumer psychology from his 24 years of digital marketing experience helps him back startups with strong market appeal. And by keeping an eye on shifting laws and policies, he identifies companies that stand to benefit from favorable regulatory changes.

This approach led him to invest in:

Turo: Anticipating the vulnerabilities of legacy car rental companies, Furkat Kasimov saw the potential in Turo’s peer-to-peer car-sharing platform.

Automation Anywhere: Foreseeing the rise of AI and automation, he invested in a company providing enterprise AI agents to streamline business processes.

Tebra: Believing that the digital transformation of healthcare was inevitable, Furkat Kasimov backed Tebra, an electronic health record software poised to replace paper records in independent medical practices. “Doctors’ offices will abandon paper; it’s just a matter of time,” he asserts.

Reverse Engineering the Future

Furkat Kasimov’s method can be likened to reverse engineering the future. He starts by painting a detailed picture of what the future could look like, identifying potential risks and challenges that may not yet be apparent. Then he works backward to understand what innovations or solutions would lead to that outcome.

This forward-thinking strategy isn’t just about making smart investments; it’s about shaping the future. “By anticipating future risks, we can support the startups that will solve tomorrow’s problems,” he says.

The Need for Futurisks in Every Company

Furkat believes that every large company should have not just Futurists but also Futurisks. While some corporations employ in-house futurists like Peter Schwartz at Salesforce or Chris Riddell at Mars, the role of a Futurisk is distinct. “Futurists envision possibilities; Futurisks anticipate threats that haven’t yet materialized,” he explains.

He points to Peter Corsell as an exemplary Futurisk, someone who navigated future risks in sustainable energy before others fully understood them. “Companies need people who are specifically tasked with identifying and mitigating future risks,” Kasimov emphasizes.

Transforming Speculation into Strategy

In a world where startup investing is often compared to gambling, Furkat Kasimov’s approach transforms speculation into strategy. By understanding global trends, recognizing patterns, and applying strategic frameworks, he reduces uncertainty and makes informed, confident decisions.

“Investing isn’t about luck; it’s about insight,” he says. “When you understand how the world works, you don’t just react to changes—you anticipate them.”

The Road Ahead

As technology continues to evolve at an unprecedented pace, the ability to anticipate future risks and opportunities becomes ever more critical. Kasimov’s Futurisk approach offers a blueprint for navigating this complex landscape.

“Every challenge is an opportunity in disguise,” he muses. “By looking ahead, we can not only predict the future—we can help shape it.”

For investors and companies willing to embrace the role of the Futurisk, the rewards can be immense. As Furkat Kasimov’s success demonstrates, those who can see what’s coming next are the ones who will lead us there.

