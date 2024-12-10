FXIFY Unveils Instant Funding: No Evaluation Needed for Immediate Trading Capital

FXIFY™, the leading proprietary trading firm, has launched its Instant Funding Programme, redefining the way traders gain access to live trading capital. This pioneering solution offers confident traders the opportunity to start trading immediately, bypassing the traditional evaluation phase.

With the Instant Funding Programme, traders can choose from account sizes ranging from $1,000 to $50,000 and begin trading live capital straight away. This marks a significant evolution in prop trading, delivering a fast and efficient route to funded trading.

“We’re excited to introduce Instant Funding as part of our continued growth and commitment to offering flexible, fast, and reliable solutions to the prop trading community,” commented Bobby Winters, Co-Founder of FXIFY. “As we continue to expand our offerings and strengthen our global presence, we’re responding to the needs of traders who want to start trading funded capital without delay. FXIFY now provides everything you need to succeed in prop trading, including access to the most popular trading platforms, multiple funded trader programmes, tailored accounts, and industry-leading tools.”

Traditional prop trading evaluations often involve lengthy processes and strict rules for traders to qualify for funding. FXIFY’s Instant Funding Programme eliminates these hurdles, empowering traders to begin trading live capital immediately.

As Bobby Winters explains: “With decades of industry experience and as part of a global fintech and brokerage group, FXIFY is shaping the future of prop trading. Our deep understanding of traders’ needs, strong financial backing, and advanced technological infrastructure empower us to deliver groundbreaking solutions like the Instant Funding model. We can now offer top traders an alternative to bypass traditional barriers, offering a direct path to success with the best tools, platforms, and support in the market.”

FXIFY caters to traders of all skill levels with diverse funding options, including the 1, 2, and 3-Phase evaluation programmes as well as the Instant Funding Programme. The firm also offers customisable features to create a flexible trading experience tailored to individual needs.

Serving over 180,000 traders across 200+ countries, FXIFY has paid out more than $25 million to date. The Instant Funding Programme reflects FXIFY’s continued innovation and dedication to meeting the demands of modern traders.