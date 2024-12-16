Ireland’s Investment Tax System Needs Fundamental Reform

Ireland’s investment tax system is at a crossroads and both investors and financial experts agree that the system is in need of fundamental reform. At the heart of the issue is the so-called “deemed disposal” rule, which taxes investments, including popular Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), every eight years as if they have been sold, even if they have not.

This harsh and outdated rule is forcing many investors to rethink their long-term plans and consider cashing in investments, instead of letting them continue to grow tax-efficiently.

What is Deemed Disposal?

The deemed disposal rule was designed to target accumulating funds, where investment income is reinvested rather than distributed, as they had been avoiding tax. However, the rule has proven to be overly broad and is having a negative impact on retail investors who accumulate ETF portfolios, cashing in a small amount each year to fund living expenses.

Many investors hold a mix of growth and income ETFs and this rule is forcing them to sell low and buy more expensive holdings, harming their long-term prospects. Others are having to dip into their pensions or other savings to pay the tax bill, which goes against their long-term financial plans.

Urging Reform

The National Pension Helpline and other financial experts are urging lawmakers to reform the system in the following ways:

Scrap the deemed disposal rule altogether.

Tax ETFs like standard capital gains and income investments, only taxing realized gains and distributed income.

Allow investors to deduct ETF losses, like they can with other investments, against gains.

These reforms would treat Irish and foreign investors more fairly, make tax compliance easier and encourage more people to participate in the global financial markets. Supporters argue that it would also generate more revenue for the state in the long run by encouraging investment.

Deeper Tax Issues

Ireland’s ETF tax problem is just the tip of a larger issue with its investment tax system. The country is long overdue for a comprehensive tax system review, as the 2022 “Foundations of the Future” report from the Commission on Taxation and welfare highlighted.

Ireland’s pension system is also in need of reform. The upcoming auto-enrollment of nearly 800,000 workers in 2025 is a good start, but it does not address the lack of pension planning and education in Ireland. Instead of simply enrolling people into a state pension, the government should focus on increasing flexibility and incentives for private savings.

Budget 2025 Silence Disappoints

Despite the growing calls for investment tax reform, this year’s Budget 2025 ignored the issue. Many investors had hoped for change after a public consultation on the topic, but were let down once again. Instead, they were offered more of the same and told to change their behavior to fit the tax system.

Time to Get it Right

Ireland’s investment tax system is outdated and needs fundamental reform. Simplifying the ETF tax system could bring Ireland in line with international best practices and encourage more people to participate in financial markets. It would also help people save more for retirement and be less reliant on the state pension.

The debate is clear: Ireland needs a tax system that is both fair and efficient. Will the calls for reform lead to action? Only time will tell. In the meantime, the impact on investments in Ireland will be significant. For more information on this important issue, see the National Pension Helpline’s in-depth analysis.