Mental Health Perspectives on Coping with Incontinence

Incontinence is more than just a physical challenge. It’s a silent struggle that affects millions, yet few speak of its deeper scars – here, we discuss the psychological impact of incontinence.

When discussing incontinence, many only consider the physical factors, but what about the mental side? Whilst there has been an uprising in the number of people becoming aware of how incontinence can psychologically impact an individual, it is still not discussed to the same extent as the physical side. In this article, we will discuss in detail what is the greatest impact of incontinence on a person, and how it is possible to live with incontinence when considering the wellness tips in this guide, determined by the experts.

Key points:

Understanding the deep emotional impact of incontinence is crucial for effective management.

Emotional support from healthcare professionals and loved ones plays a key role in coping.

Lifestyle adjustments and practical daily tips can significantly improve quality of life.

It’s important to openly discuss incontinence to combat stigma and improve social understanding.

Seeking professional help early can alleviate the psychological burdens of incontinence.

The greatest impact of incontinence

What is the greatest effect of incontinence on a person?

Despite the various forms of incontinence (urinary incontinence[1], bowel incontinence, urge incontinence, etc) they often correlate in the sense that individuals can experience feelings of embarrassment and anxiety, which in turn can cause significant social withdrawal for both men and women[2]. People experiencing these effects might:

Avoid social gatherings

Change their habits

Feel isolated

Deny it entirely

Express (or hide) dark thoughts

This sense of isolation can be particularly intense for those who face incontinence on a daily basis, as the fear of an accident increases anxiety and limits their ability to engage in everyday activities.

Coping with the emotional toll

Anxiety and incontinence often go hand-in-hand, creating a cycle that is hard to break. Individuals may feel a loss of control over their bodies, which can lead to frustration and a decline in self-esteem.

For carers, the stress of managing incontinence can also become overwhelming, especially without adequate support, leading to caregiver burnout. This emotional burden can manifest in various ways, such as changes in mood, increased irritability, or even the development of depressive symptoms.

The psychological impact of incontinence

The experience of incontinence can deeply affect a person’s emotional health. Many individuals face social isolation due to fear of accidents, leading to anxiety and a profound sense of loneliness.

The stigma attached to incontinence further exacerbates feelings of shame and secrecy, preventing many from seeking the help they need. Here are the five main ways in which those handling incontinence may feel:

Denial : Often, people with incontinence may refuse to acknowledge the issue, driven by embarrassment or fear.

: Often, people with incontinence may refuse to acknowledge the issue, driven by embarrassment or fear. Anxiety : The privacy of toileting makes accidental leaks distressing, limiting social interactions and activities.

: The privacy of toileting makes accidental leaks distressing, limiting social interactions and activities. Frustration and Anger : Inability to control one’s bodily functions can lead to frustration, impacting personal and social relationships.

: Inability to control one’s bodily functions can lead to frustration, impacting personal and social relationships. Grief : Grieving the loss of control can occur, affecting one’s emotional stability.

: Grieving the loss of control can occur, affecting one’s emotional stability. Depression: Prolonged stress may lead to depression, making professional help crucial.

7 effective wellness tips for living with incontinence

A crucial aspect of managing the effects of incontinence involves making informed lifestyle choices; doing these early can have a positive impact in the long term.

1. Diet

Dietary modifications can significantly impact symptoms of incontinence. For instance, reducing the intake of bladder irritants like caffeine and alcohol can decrease the likelihood of urgency and accidental leaks.

Drinking the right fluids and staying hydrated is also key, but it’s wise to limit fluids up to one hour before bedtime to reduce night time disturbances and bed wetting (otherwise known as nocturia).

Aim for balanced fluid intake, typically six to eight glasses daily, adjusting as necessary based on medical advice.

2. Pelvic floor strength

Strengthening pelvic floor muscles is another effective strategy. Regularly performing pelvic exercises, such as Kegel exercises, strengthens the muscles that support bladder control.

For those new to these exercises, numerous online e-learning modules are available that provide detailed guidance.

3. Maintaining a healthy weight

A high number of individuals that suffer from incontinence have excess weight or have physical immobilities, highlighting that weight management plays a pivotal role in managing incontinence.

Excess weight can put additional pressure on the bladder and weaken the pelvic floor muscles, increasing incontinence risks.

Adopting a healthy diet and a regular exercise plan can help maintain an efficient weight and improve overall bladder function.

4. Choosing the right products

Selecting appropriate incontinence products is essential for confidence and comfort. It’s important to use products with the right level of absorbency and that fit well to prevent leaks and discomfort.

HARTMANN Direct and MoliCare® provide a wide range of incontinence products that can handle different forms of incontinence across various body types, and have also recently released a new range of washable incontinence wear for those that want to get more value for their money.

5. Routine planning

Establishing a routine can significantly ease the stress of living with incontinence.

Regular bathroom breaks, whether at work or during social activities, help manage urge incontinence, for example.

For those that are planning to travel, either a short or long journey, planning ahead is key—always carry extra supplies and choose seating that allows for easy bathroom access.

6. Emotional support

The journey of living with incontinence is not one to walk alone. Engaging with healthcare professionals provides access to valuable advice and treatment options. Emotional support from loved ones is also crucial; it can alleviate the burden of stigma and promote open communication.

7. Breaking the stigma

Open discussions about incontinence can help normalise the condition and reduce associated embarrassment.

Sharing experiences and knowledge with others can foster understanding and support from the community. Even for carers, looking after an individual with incontinence can be physically and emotionally challenging for them as well as for you; this is why it is important to try and make light of the situation to prevent awkwardness.

Seeking professional help

Continual support from healthcare providers is vital to ease the incontinence experience. Regular reviews with a doctor or a nurse continence specialist can provide unique management plans and adjust treatments as needed.

In conclusion, it is important to encourage physical activity, a balanced diet, proper sleep, and most importantly, a willingness to discuss incontinence openly to avoid a further psychological and physical impact of incontinence on individuals in order to improve their mental wellness.

FAQs

What are common emotional effects of dealing with incontinence?

Incontinence can lead to various emotional responses, including embarrassment, anxiety, and social withdrawal. Many individuals may feel a sense of shame or frustration, impacting their self-esteem and daily activities.

How important is professional help in managing the psychological impact of incontinence?

Professional help is crucial as soon as possible to ensure that incontinence can be treated sooner. A healthcare provider can offer strategies for managing incontinence effectively, and a mental health professional can provide therapies to cope with emotional distress. Seeking help early can prevent more severe psychological effects.

How can one maintain a positive self-image while managing incontinence?

Maintaining a positive self-image involves:

Acceptance: Acknowledging the condition without self-blame.

Open communication: Discussing the situation with trusted friends, family, or a therapist can provide support and reduce feelings of isolation.

Focus on strengths: Concentrating on personal strengths and accomplishments rather than limitations.

[1] Newman, T., (2017) Urinary incontinence: What you need to know. Medical News Today. [online] Available at: https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/165408

[2] Sinclair, A.J. and Ramsay, I.N. (2011), The psychosocial impact of urinary incontinence in women. The Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, 13: 143-148. https://doi.org/10.1576/toag.13.3.143.27665