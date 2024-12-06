Profile of a successful businessman and investor

From holding the impressive title of ‘Olympian swimmer’ to becoming a strategic investments advisor, James Disney-May has had a fascinating journey into his current career.

A man of many titles, Disney-May is an entrepreneur, business owner, investor, and strategic advisor for various innovative technology companies in the UK, Europe, and the US.

Today, James draws on his extensive education, varied life experiences, and leadership skills to help other entrepreneurs and management teams identify new growth opportunities within their business.

To find out how James Disney-May went from British swimmer to SaaS (software as a service) investment specialist, we take a look at his impressive academic and professional achievements to date.

An athlete in the making

Born in 1992 in a small town called Chertsey in Surrey, England, Disney-May was set on a path to professional swimming at a young age. His parents took him to swimming lessons, and he made the natural progression to club swimming where he excelled.

An early education in economics

Alongside having a keen interest in athleticism, James Disney-May made clear his attraction to economics even during his high school days by opting to study economics, politics and physics.

After being offered a scholarship, he went on to take a bachelor’s degree in Economics at Auburn University, graduating in 2014 with a minor in Political Science. Rather than begin his career however, James chose to seek further education first.

Juggling academia with becoming an Olympian swimmer

At the same time as studying Economics at Auburn University, it’s well worth noting that James Disney-May was also building an impressive career as a British swimmer.

Some of Disney-May’s main achievements as a professional swimmer included taking part in the 2011 Shanghai World Championships and London 2012 Olympics, as well as securing both a bronze and gold medal at the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games.

Onto the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE)

The ambition to further his education led him to the prestigious London School of Economics where Disney-May obtained a master’s degree in Accounting, Organisations, and Institutions.

Graduating with distinction, he took a range of key courses including Corporate Finance, Asset Markets, Valuation and Security Analysis, Accounting in the Global Economy, and Financial Accounting, Reporting and Disclosure.

The beginning of his career in investment banking

Straight out of LSE, James Disney-May secured a four-month position as an Investment Banking Summer Analyst in Mergers & Acquisitions, Restructuring & Special Situations at the global advisory-focused investment bank, PJT Partners.

Not long after, he moved into a long-term Analyst role at the same company where he advised on transactions totalling over $1 billion. He quickly progressed to becoming an associate at PJT Partners, expertly guiding governments, public and private companies, funds, and financial institutions through complex deals.

Building his own business

Now based in New York, Disney-May has built himself a business of his own, solidifying his reputation as an expert investor, entrepreneur, and strategic advisor. He now manages a diverse range of technology investments and wholly owned companies.

By leveraging his years of invaluable experience, strategic insights, and operational support, he’s helped businesses across the world to recover from financial challenges and succeed with new growth opportunities.

Having leapt from Olympic achievements and academic awards to becoming a successful business owner and strategic advisor, the journey of James Disney-May is undoubtedly an inspiring one for all prospective investors and entrepreneurs.