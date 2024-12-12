Nestled in the heart of the magnificent Mediterranean Sea, Malta offers an exceptional opportunity to become your second home. Its stunning natural beauty and favorable climate make it an attractive destination, further enhanced by innovative programmes that support personal and business growth.

As a member of the European Union, Malta boasts a stable political environment and a thriving economy, alongside some of the world’s most robust banking institutions. These factors, combined with the benefits of holding a Malta passport, position the island as a desirable location for international investors.

Many countries now offer citizenship by investment programmes, and Malta stands out by providing a seamless process for investors ready to reside and work legally within its borders. If you are a foreign investor looking to relocate, invest, or conduct business in Europe while obtaining second citizenship, the Malta Citizenship by Investment programme (formerly known as the Individual Investor Programme, IIP) is the ideal pathway. Explore the potential of a Malta passport and Malta visa, and embark on your journey towards a promising future in one of the world’s most captivating destinations.

What is The Malta Citizenship by Direct Investment Programme?

The Malta Citizenship by Investment programme has emerged as a popular investment avenue in Europe, offering long-term benefits to investors. The Maltese Government launched this initiative to attract foreign investment and business expertise to the island, bolstering its economic landscape.

The original programme, which successfully processed 1,800 applications, was officially closed, leading to the introduction of a new version in November 2020. This revamped programme provides a secure pathway for EU relocation, featuring an efficient and straightforward process for acquiring residency.

It’s important to note that the previous Malta Investor Programme, known as the Malta Citizenship by Investment Programme, has been permanently annulled. The old initiative, known as Malta citizenship by naturalization for exceptional services, allowed you and your family to obtain citizenship through a Certificate of Naturalization. This was achieved by contributing to Malta’s economic development and meeting specific investment requirements. Additionally, applicants must demonstrate a residency period of either 12 or 36 months in the country.

Under the new regulations however, the programme is limited to granting citizenship to a maximum of 400 successful applicants per year and will cap at 1,500 total applicants. This ensures that the Malta passport remains an exclusive benefit for qualifying investors, complemented by the advantages of a Malta visa for travel and business across Europe.

Eligibility for Malta Citizenship by Investment

The Malta Citizenship by Investment programme is overseen by the Community Malta Agency. To qualify, the principal applicant must meet several criteria outlined by this federal government agency:

Age Requirement : Applicants must be at least 18 years old.

Investment Requirement : Make an investment of at least €600,000 after completing 36 months of residency in Malta, or €750,000 if residing for 12 months.

Property Acquisition : Purchase a residential property in Malta valued at a minimum of €700,000, to be held for at least five years, or alternatively lease a residence with an annual rental value of €16,000. Note: Subletting or selling this property within these five years is not permitted.

Philanthropic Contribution : Donate €10,000 to an organization approved by the Community Malta Agency, such as a registered sport, cultural, scientific, philanthropic, animal welfare, or cultural non-governmental organization.

Residence Card : Hold a valid residence card when applying for citizenship. Purchasing property grants a Malta identity document known as an e-ID card.

Health Requirement : Applicants and their family members must be in good health to apply.

This programme is tailored to attract high-standard international investors, offering the benefits of a Malta passport and Malta visa for enhanced global mobility and business opportunities.

What are the Benefits of the Malta Citizenship by Investment for You and Your Family?

The Malta Citizenship by Investment Programme offers numerous advantages in exchange for your investment, contributing to the nation’s economy and establishing Malta as one of the premier citizenship-by-investment countries.

Work or Study in EU Countries

The programme grants you and your family the right to live, work, or study throughout the European Union, providing a lifelong security that extends to your children. They will have access to Maltese public schools and universities on par with other residents, benefiting from free state education, including transportation and textbooks. The University of Malta, publicly funded, also offers free education to Maltese citizens, ensuring quality learning opportunities.

Visa-Free Travel to 186 Countries, Including the USA

As a Maltese citizen, you will enjoy all the benefits associated with EU citizenship, including visa-free access to the USA and Canada. Additionally, your travels will extend to the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and most countries across North, Central, and South America. Within Europe, you can traverse 26 Schengen Area countries without facing border checks, enhancing your mobility and convenience.

Quality of Life for Your Family

Malta is a truly wonderful country, offering a high quality of life. Your family will benefit from clean air, property rights, freedom of speech, and a safe community, similar to that enjoyed by local citizens. Known for its stunning scenery and rich cultural heritage, Malta is a popular holiday destination for many Europeans. With modern infrastructure, including robust internet services and secure banking, the island is well-equipped for contemporary living.

Access to the Maltese Healthcare System

Ranked among the top healthcare systems globally by the World Health Organization, Malta boasts an excellent medical service framework funded through health insurance and taxation. This system covers a wide range of services including hospitalization, prescriptions, pregnancy, childbirth, and specialist treatments, ensuring that you and your family have access to high-quality healthcare.

By choosing Malta citizenship through investment, you open the door to a wealth of opportunities and a secure, enriching lifestyle for you and your loved ones.

The New Malta Citizenship by Investment Program

The New Malta Citizenship by Investment Programme offers a pathway to EU residency and a second passport. Each application is rigorously examined; only those that meet the necessary criteria will progress to the next stages of the process. To be eligible for the programme, applicants must satisfy several key requirements.

Investment Requirements

To qualify for Maltese citizenship, prospective investors must make qualifying investments ranging from €700,000 to €1,460,000. Here’s a detailed breakdown of these investment requirements:

Government Contribution : Applicants are required to contribute to the National Development and Social Fund, managed by a board of trustees. This fund supports vital projects in public health, education, job creation, and social improvement. The contribution amount is €600,000 for those who demonstrate 36 months of residency in Malta or €750,000 for a 12-month residency. This contribution is non-refundable, and an additional amount of €50,000 is required for each additional dependent. Philanthropic Donation : In addition to the government contribution, applicants must make a donation of at least €10,000 to a registered and approved non-governmental organization or charitable society. Real Estate Investment : Applicants must either purchase residential property with a minimum value of €700,000 or lease a property at a minimum annual rent of €16,000. The purchased or rented property must be retained for at least five years from the date of citizenship certification.

Residency Requirements

In alignment with the investment prerequisites, applicants must also meet specific residency criteria. The new regulations require that both the primary applicant and their dependents hold Maltese residency for a minimum period of one year. For those opting for the one-year residency, the investment bar is set at €750,000. Conversely, those who can demonstrate three years of residency may qualify for citizenship with an investment of just €600,000, offering a savings of €150,000.

To attain residency, applicants must file an application with the assistance of a licensed agent. Upon approval from the Community Malta Agency and the Maltese police, appointments will be scheduled within six months. After successful completion of the process, applicants will receive an e-ID card as proof of their residency.

Family Inclusion

The programme allows for family inclusion, enabling the spouse and children under 18 of the primary applicant to be listed as dependents in the citizenship application. Additionally, dependent children up to the age of 25, along with parents and grandparents over the age of 55, can also be included.

Tax Implications

Malta’s tax system assesses individuals based on their domicile and residency rather than citizenship. To be liable for taxation on income and capital gains in Malta, individuals must reside in the country for at least 183 days each year. Non-residents are only taxed on income and capital gains that arise in Malta. Capital Gains Tax (CGT) is set at 12% on the sale of a primary residence within three years; however, no tax applies if the property is held for five years. Notably, Malta does not impose inheritance taxes, net worth taxes, or wealth taxes.

Key Benefits

Obtaining citizenship in Malta confers full EU citizen rights, allowing individuals and their families to live, work, and study anywhere in Europe. The citizenship process results in a Maltese passport, providing visa-free access to over 180 countries and regions, including the UK, USA, and Canada. While the application process may take up to a year to complete, applicants should anticipate legal costs ranging from €60,000 to €80,000 for processing their applications through an accredited law firm.

As Malta is a full member of the European Union and part of the Schengen zone, Maltese citizens enjoy the freedom to travel, live, work, or study throughout Europe.

Malta Citizenship Scheme Application Timeline

The timeline for obtaining Malta citizenship by investment typically ranges from 12 to 18 months, consisting of several key phases to ensure a smooth and efficient application process.

Preparation Phase (Approximately 2 Months)

During this initial phase, you will compile all necessary supporting documents and create your application file. This includes arranging for the documents to be signed by a Maltese Consul. If you choose to utilize the fast-track option, you can expect to receive a Residency Card within 1 to 3 weeks.

Processing Phase (Approximately 4 Months)

Once your full citizenship application is submitted to Identity Malta, it will undergo a comprehensive review process, including background checks and verification of the source of funds. A risk weighting assessment will be applied to your application. Upon approval, you will receive an In Principle Approval.

Compliance Phase (Approximately 4 Months)

After receiving In Principle Approval, you will have 25 days to pay the required contribution for citizenship. You must also complete any necessary requirements, such as purchasing or renting property, and submitting health cover documents. Additionally, you will need to take an Oath of Allegiance to obtain your Naturalization Certificate. The naturalization process will take about 12 months to complete.

Essential Notes

Applications for Malta citizenship by investment must be submitted with all prescribed forms, relevant fees, and documents. The rigorous due diligence processes ensure that any discrepancies or false information will lead to application denial.

Engaging a Licensed Agent

It is advisable to hire a licensed agent as your power of attorney to navigate the application process. This agent will act on your behalf throughout the procedure, performing initial due diligence (Tier 1) and submitting your application to the Community Malta Agency and the Police for further checks. If your application receives clearance from both agencies, the process will continue.

Citizenship Eligibility

Following the initial approvals, your agent will submit a form for citizenship eligibility alongside your birth and marriage certificates to the Public Registry and Passport Office. A comprehensive due diligence process (Tier 2) will ensure the accuracy and completeness of your application. Additional documents may be requested if necessary.

Subsequent tiers of due diligence (Tier 3 and Tier 4) will be conducted by the agency before your application is presented to the Minister, who will determine your eligibility for the programme. Provided that you meet all investment and residency requirements, you will be invited to Malta to take the Oath of Allegiance.

Upon completion of all steps, you will receive your Certificate of Naturalization and Malta Passport. Please note that after obtaining citizenship, the Community Malta Agency will continue to monitor all citizenship holders for a period of five years.p, the Community Malta Agency does continuous monitoring for five years.

Required Due Diligence

Upon receipt of the Eligibility Payment Request Voucher (EPRV), the Community Malta Agency initiates the due diligence process to verify the validity of the application. This process has been significantly strengthened under the new Malta Citizenship by Investment programme to ensure capital is legally acquired. Each application is subjected to rigorous background checks, and applicants must provide essential documentation, including criminal police records and proof of the source of funds and principal wealth.

Malta upholds the highest standards of due diligence, with approximately 23 percent of all applications having been rejected based on this thorough evaluation. A four-tier due diligence process is conducted for each application, where even the slightest suspicion can result in a denial.

To facilitate this process, applicants are required to pay the following due diligence fees:

€15,000 for the Main Applicant

€10,000 for each Dependent

€15,000 for Sponsors/Benefactors

Additionally, administrative fees apply for all eligibility applications, set at €1,000 per applicant. Please note that this fee is exclusive of any other taxes.

Are There Tax Consequences by Obtaining a Citizenship in Malta?

Obtaining your European citizenship through the Malta Citizenship by Investment programme does not inherently change your or your family’s tax treatment. There are no tax consequences simply by becoming a Maltese citizen unless you establish tax residence in Malta, meaning you would need to become a domicile of Malta.

Even if you relocate to Malta, you may retain your non-domicile status, allowing you to benefit from a highly advantageous tax framework. As a non-domiciled resident, you are only liable to pay taxes on income generated within Malta. Importantly, foreign income or capital gains arising from outside the country will not be subject to Maltese taxation, provided these funds remain in bank accounts outside Malta.

Additionally, Malta does not impose taxes on:

Inheritance or death

Estate duty

Net worth or wealth taxes

Municipal taxes, rates, or real estate taxes

Malta has established an extensive network of double taxation agreements with around 60 countries globally, further enhancing its appeal for international investors.

It’s also worth noting that if you sell a property you have owned for at least five years and used as your sole or ordinary residence, you will not face any taxes on the sale. However, properties sold within three years of purchase are subject to a 12% property tax on the selling price.

While Malta’s standard corporate tax rate is 35%, special tax concessions are available for non-resident or non-domiciled business owners, making it an attractive location for entrepreneurs looking to establish companies.

Hold Dual Citizenship Malta

The opportunity to hold dual citizenship in Malta is an exciting advantage, allowing you to be a resident of two countries simultaneously for business and tax relief purposes. Malta, along with many other countries such as the USA, France, Germany, Greece, and Switzerland, offers the flexibility of dual citizenship, which enhances your independence and control over business operations.

According to Malta’s Citizenship Act, dual citizenship is explicitly permitted. Since February 10, 2000, Maltese residents are allowed to acquire and retain foreign citizenship alongside their Maltese citizenship. This legal framework underscores Malta’s commitment to providing opportunities for global citizens.

While Malta does not impose restrictions on obtaining a Maltese passport, it is important to check the laws of your country of origin, as some nations may restrict dual nationality or holding a second passport.

To pursue dual citizenship, you will need to adhere to a specific application process, ensuring that all necessary criteria and documentation are met. With Malta’s robust legal framework and thriving economy, this pathway can significantly enhance your global mobility and business prospects.

Visa-Free Destinations with the Malta Citizenship by Investment Program

Holding a Maltese passport provides you with the freedom to engage in business and company ownership, as well as the ability to travel effortlessly to many important countries worldwide without the need for a visa. The Malta Citizenship by Investment program facilitates your acquisition of a Maltese passport, granting you access to numerous global destinations without visa arrangements.

Additionally, Maltese passport holders enjoy the privilege of working in Europe. This means you can relocate to various European countries, including Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, and many others, enhancing your opportunities within the EU.

The Malta passport also streamlines entry into countries like the United States, waiving the requirement to obtain certain visas. Furthermore, since joining the Schengen Area in 2007, Malta allows citizens to travel to all 26 Schengen countries without facing internal border checks, thereby increasing the convenience of international travel.

Authorised Mandatory

According to Maltese law, all applicants must appoint an Authorised Registered Mandatory (ARM) or an Accredited Agent to submit their applications on their behalf. Dr. Mark George Hyzler is an accredited agent and ARM and is fully licensed to manage and submit applications efficiently and in compliance with the law.

FAQs

How to get a Malta Citizenship by Investment?

To obtain Malta citizenship by investment, you must meet specific eligibility criteria, make a qualifying investment in the country, and submit an application through a licensed agent. This includes obtaining a residence permit, fulfilling residency requirements, and making contributions to Malta’s economic and social development.

How long does it take to become a citizen in Malta by naturalization?

The process to become a citizen of Malta by naturalization typically takes between 12 to 18 months, including the residency period and application processing times.

How much do I need to invest for a Malta Golden Visa?

To qualify for the Malta Golden Visa, you must make various investments, including a minimum purchase of a property valued at €700,000 or a lease with an annual rent of €16,000, as well as a government contribution of €600,000 after three years of residency or €750,000 after one year.

How long does it take to get a Malta Golden Visa?

The processing time for a Malta Golden Visa is generally around 3 to 6 months, depending on the completeness of your application and the efficiency of the due diligence checks.