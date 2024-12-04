Used generator sets: Reasons to purchase them and how to make the right purchase

A generator set is a critical piece of equipment to have, especially in a corporate environment. However, investing in a new product can be costly and stressful. Therefore, a used option can be attractive. If you are thinking of purchasing used generator sets, the information on this post will be helpful. Keep reading to discover if a used option would be a good choice and for guidance about the purchase process.

Why should you choose used generator sets instead of new ones?

Getting a used generator is quite advantageous. So, choosing a used one instead of a new one can be one of the best decisions you make. Let us look at some of these advantages below:



1. Low costs

With used equipment, you get great value without spending a lot of money. You may end up saving hundreds of dollars by choosing a used one instead of a new product. However, you should be keen to make sure that you do not give up value or quality for low costs.

2. They are functional and reliable

Many people assume that a used product is one that has issues and does not work properly. However, it is very possible to find a used generator that functions perfectly. The key is to purchase the equipment from a certified dealer that can guarantee the reliability of the product.

3. Faster product turn around



When you order a new generator set, it may take up to a few weeks to get the product delivered. This is not the case with a used product. With generator sets that are used, you can get your product and take it home with you on the same day or after just a few days. This way, you can start getting your needs met faster.

4. Flexibility for customization



With a generator set that is used, you have more freedom to customize and modify the product. This way you can make it more suitable for your applications and needs.

Guide for buying the best used generator set



Step 1: Determine your needs



Before you start searching for a generator set, used or new, you should first determine what product you need. For instance, how much power do you need to run your applications and what type of generator set do you need? The key is to take your time and research so that you can discover the product that will perfectly meet your needs.

Step 2: Find a reputable dealer

The next thing you have to do is find the perfect dealer to sell you the used generator sets. The best decision you could make is choosing to get the generator from a certified dealer. A certified dealer will make sure you get a high-quality machine that has been tested, repaired (if necessary) and maintained before the purchase. Such a dealer will also give you a warranty for the product for your peace of mind. Choosing a reputable dealer will also be useful when it comes to variety. You will be able to get various options under one roof.

Step 3: Check the odometer readings for the generator



After you have found the right dealer, you can start checking out the generator options that the dealer has. For each option you check out, start by checking the odometer readings. These readings contain details like the age, hours, and usage history for the equipment. This way, you can evaluate the quality of the product before you decide on the best one to purchase. Use the information on the odometer readings to create a shortlist of the options that are worthwhile.

Step 4: Zero in on the features of the used generator sets

You can narrow down your list of options by zeroing down on the features of the generator, like the brand, power source, and more. For instance, determine whether you want a diesel or natural gas generator set. The point of this step is to make sure you get a product that will satisfy your needs.

Step 5: Load bank and no-load testing

The next step is to perform load bank testing on the generator set. This test aims to mimic the operational load the generator set will achieve when running. Load bank testing will help you determine if the generator set can handle the task for which you need it. On the other hand, no -load testing will help you identify signs of wet stacking. If the machine you had chosen fails this test, you have to go back to the steps above to find a better option.

Step 6: Get a warranty

Once you have made up your mind on the generator set you want to purchase, make sure you ask to read the warranty or guarantee for the machine. Do not forget to read through it properly and then sign it if you decide to go through with the purchase. Unfortunately, not all dealers of used generator sets offer warranties. However, if you find a certified dealer, then this should not be a problem.

Conclusion

The key to purchasing good and reliable used generator sets is finding a reputable dealer. You can start your search on the internet or ask for recommendations. Make sure you also read reviews about the different dealers and gather as much information about them as you can. This will help you make an informed and correct decision.