Valentyn Peltek and Roman Peltek from Jobsora are Shaping the Future of Job Search

Jobsora.com was founded in 2019 as a global job search engine, by its co-founders Valentyn Peltek (CEO) and Roman Peltek (COO). Founders came up with the idea of creation a technology that helps millions of job seekers find relevant vacancies in one place.

And they did it.

Nowadays, Jobsora’s technology covers vacancies in 4 continents and in various industries: from the service sector to logistics, machinery, and IT. Both blue and white collar workers throughout the globe can find a job at Jobsora.

“Our main mission is to shift the job search process, minimizing the time and effort usually required,” — says Valentyn Peltek, Co-Founder and CEO.

We spoke with Valentyn and Roman from Jobsora about the technology besides the job search engine, what is their envision of the future of job search, and their future business aspirations.

About Founders

Valentyn: Speaking about the background, my journey to becoming a CEO began several decades ago, as a software engineer. My first years of work allowed me to understand how code can turn into a coin. Later, I became a CTO at a large public company. It was a period of tight deadlines and high workload, thanks to which I learned how to effectively manage time and teams. And the next step in my career was setting up our company and moving strictly along the entrepreneurial trajectory.

Roman: I worked in the digital landscape as well, and organically came up with the idea of starting our own business. It wasn’t spontaneous. Speaking about the niche, helping people find a job has always been close to me and Valentyn, so we started studying how the job industry and HRTech solutions work. Finally, we decided to create a convenient HRTech solution for job seekers around the world, where they can find all vacancies in one place. It was the idea of creating Jobsora.com.

Jobsora vs Traditional Job Search Platforms

CEO emphasizes that the number of countries in which Jobsora operates differentiates it from others. And accordingly, the number of vacancies they offer to the job seeker.

“Our coverage is quite large. Secondly, it is the quality of the search results. Our development team is constantly working to improve the system so that the job seeker and the vacancy have a full match as often as possible. Thirdly, our product has an optimized technology that allows us to enter a new market with less time and effort usually required,” – says Valentyn.

Roman: As the main executor of the business development process, I will add that we differ in our pricing models. We work with our clients according to the CPC and CPA (Apply, Apply Start, Hiring) models. By integrating the client’s ATS, we get a win-win solution – the client continues to work in a private environment, and we get access to the metrics necessary for effective campaigns.

The Future of Job Search and HRTech Solutions

Valentyn Peltek believes that the change in the approach to job search that took place 20 years ago with the development of technology correlates with the decrease in the unemployment rate globally.

“In other words, the HRTech solutions definitely have an impact on reducing unemployment. Now, in an industry with the rise of AI, we are going through another transformation of job search. This is all about improving the experience for the job seeker, for each step on the platform. From a business perspective, AI has also had a significant impact on all our internal processes. We automate everything that can be automated, freeing up time for strategic things. AI drives the industry forward, so the nearest future is all about AI,” – he adds.

Roman Peltek adds: “Yes, the nearest future is spinning around AI. For example in business development AI analyzes a large market data to identify trends, while our team uses their expertise to turn those insights into new approaches, which leads to continuing partnerships. Another good example is when we use AI to analyze client communication patterns and preferences, and it helps us tailor our outreach. In conclusion we have identified patterns, our team analyzes them, and starts engaging with clients more effectively, resulting in stronger relationships and higher client retention.”

The Secret to Great Results

Valentyn: We have a great team of professionals who constantly improve our product. They understand the value of the three most important resources: time, knowledge, and money. We focus on investing in the continuous development of employees’ skills and knowledge, because otherwise companies risk falling behind in innovation and efficiency, making it challenging to stay competitive in an evolving market. We’re doing our best.

Roman: We are focused on our goals, which we are moving towards. I think this is what helps us achieve results. Another important element of our management is that we make decisions only according to the data. This helps to keep operations in order.

Jobsora’s Future Plans

CEO Valentyn Peltek definitely sets ambitious goals for the future. He and his team are happy to continue to develop in job search industry and create value for a huge number of people.

“Yes, we will take small steps to get there, but I am sure we will succeed,” – Valentyn believes.

“We are definitely working and will continue to improve the product. The market does not stand still, and we study it in detail to perform even better. The market’s potential is enormous, and we are excited to grow in it and help millions of people find their dream jobs,” – Roman Peltek adds.

Follow Valentyn Peltek, Roman Peltek, and Jobsora on LinkedIn to learn more about how their job search engine is changing the game.