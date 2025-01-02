Debifi Secures Seed Funding to Transform Bitcoin Lending

Debifi, a trailblazer in the Bitcoin lending sector, proudly announces the successful completion of its seed funding round. This milestone marks a significant step in the company’s mission to revolutionize how Bitcoin holders utilize their assets. Led by Timechain, the funding round also drew participation from other prominent investors dedicated to advancing Bitcoin’s role in the lending ecosystem.

A New Approach: Borrow Without Selling

Debifi’s vision empowers Bitcoin holders to borrow against their assets instead of selling them. CEO Max Keidun elaborates:

“Bitcoin is truly ‘super collateral.’ Our mission is to create tools that make Bitcoin even more effective than traditional money. Borrowing, not selling, is the future for long-term Bitcoin holders.”

This innovative strategy resonates strongly with Bitcoin holders who prioritize protecting their investments while meeting financial needs.

A Cohort of Visionary Investors

Debifi’s funding round brought together a diverse group of influential backers, including:

Timechain (Lead Investor), Axiom BTC Capital, Fulgur Ventures, Plan B Fund, Epoch VC, Cep Private Equity, Exodus I GmbH, Willy Woo, Brad Mills, Chris Hunter, Giacomo Zucco

These investors share Debifi’s dedication to fostering innovation and sustainability in the Bitcoin lending space.

Strategic Vision for Growth

The funds raised will enable Debifi to implement several strategic initiatives aimed at scaling the business:

Team Expansion: Strengthening the technical and operational teams to meet growing demand. Global Reach: Expanding into new markets and introducing multilingual capabilities to reach a broader audience. Marketing Initiatives: Boosting user adoption and engagement through targeted campaigns and enhanced publicity efforts. Product Innovation: Developing state-of-the-art, non-custodial Bitcoin-backed credit products to set new industry benchmarks.

Tremendous Momentum Since Beta Launch

Debifi’s beta operations have already demonstrated exceptional growth:

User Growth : The release of Debifi’s iOS app significantly boosted monthly adoption rates.

: The release of Debifi’s iOS app significantly boosted monthly adoption rates. Loan Origination : Quarterly growth in loan quantity and total value has doubled.

: Quarterly growth in loan quantity and total value has doubled. Institutional Participation: Interest from institutional lenders surged 4.5x in Q4, with onboarding rates increasing by 250%.

These milestones underscore Debifi’s ability to cater to both individual and institutional users in the growing Bitcoin lending market.

Bitcoin’s Potential as a Financial Powerhouse

Bitcoin’s remarkable growth has cemented its position as a highly reliable and transparent form of collateral. The increasing demand for trustless, non-custodial lending solutions highlights the critical role platforms like Debifi play in this transformation.

By offering innovative and secure financial tools, Debifi is unlocking Bitcoin’s value and reshaping its role in the global economy.

The Road Ahead

With a robust network of investors and an unwavering commitment to innovation, Debifi is poised to lead the charge in transforming the Bitcoin lending landscape.

Discover more about Debifi’s groundbreaking solutions at Debifi.com and follow the conversation on X.