Decoding Taxation on International Online Earnings: A Focus on Key Regions

As we all know, iGaming sites have become popular! They offer thousands of games, sports betting, and quite real winning opportunities! Currently, the United States, New Zealand, and India are the largest and most influential markets. Just imagine, in November 2016, a young couple (that decided to stay anonymous) from Auckland (NZ) got the largest Lotto Powerball win – $44 million. In 2021, a US online blackjack player won $1.6 million. Thus, newcomers, hoping to hit the jackpot, often wonder about the tax implications. It seems reasonable, as understanding the tax laws may be crucial for staying compliant and proper gambling income management. So, let’s discuss with Gamblorium experts the experience of these countries on gambling-winning taxation. Perhaps as the industry grows and the number of wins increases, iGaming taxation will become mandatory worldwide.

New Zealand: Tax-Free Winnings For Casual Players

In New Zealand, online casino winnings are largely tax-free for individual players. Gambling is considered a recreational activity. Currently, there are a lot of gaming operators in the NZ market that are trying to interest Kiwis with their services. The best NZ gambling sites are explored by the Gamblorium team! So, the government does not impose taxes on such earnings unless gambling is your primary source of income. The tax-free status stems from New Zealand’s perspective on gambling. The Inland Revenue Department (IRD) treats it as a form of luck rather than a structured activity for generating income. As a result, casual players are not required to pay taxes on their winnings.

However, there is an exception. If gambling is considered your primary business, your winnings may be subject to taxation. Professional gamblers are required to pay taxes, as their income is derived from a deliberate and systematic effort to earn money through gambling. Any attempt to claim gambling losses as tax-deductible is disallowed, even for professional gamblers.

A Flat Tax On Gambling Winnings In India

In India, online casino winnings are subject to strict taxation under the Income Tax Act of 1961. A flat tax rate of 30% (surcharge + cess) applies to all gambling income. Thus, it is one of the most heavily taxed categories related to personal income. For ₹10,000+ winnings, the casino will deduct Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) before the winnings are paid out to the player. This ensures compliance and prevents tax evasion. So, if you win ₹50,000, the operator will deduct 30%, which is ₹15,000, as TDS. Additional surcharges and cess are also applied. The effective tax amount may rise to 31.2%, depending on the surcharges.

Players must report their gambling winnings in their annual tax returns using the Income from Other Sources section. They must declare the gross winnings and TDS deducted by the casino. Unlike other forms of income, IN players cannot claim deductions for gambling-related expenses or losses. The flat tax applies to gambling winnings, with no room for exemptions.

The US Federal & State Gambling Taxes

As for the United States, here, online casino winnings are taxable income by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). Players are required to report their winnings on their tax returns, regardless of the amount won. However, the applicable tax rates and regulations vary based on federal and state laws. At the federal level, gambling winnings are taxed at a 24% rate. If your winnings exceed certain limits, the casino should issue a Form W-2G and withhold the federal tax before paying out the winnings. These limits vary depending on the type of game:

For most online casino games – $600+.

For bingo or slots – $1,200+.

For keno – $1,500+.

For poker tournaments – $5,000+.

Besides, players may also be subject to state-level taxes. The tax rates and regulations depend on the state. For example, Nevada imposes no state income tax, making it favorable for gamblers. Meanwhile, in California, state tax rates range from 1% to 13%, depending on the total income. However, U.S. players can use gambling losses to offset winnings, provided they itemize deductions on their tax return. To claim this benefit, players must provide the date and type of gambling activity, amounts won and lost, receipts, tickets, and bank statements. For instance, if you win $10,000 and have $4,000 in documented losses, federal tax is calculated on the net winnings ($10,000 – $4,000 = $6,000). Losses must be documented with proper proof to qualify for the deduction.

Final Thoughts

So, many countries where gambling is legal practice collect taxes on winnings. Introducing taxes on winnings, each country follows the market size, population involvement, and other individual aspects. Some of them treat gambling winnings as a form of income and tax it like other types of earnings. This prevents discrepancies between gambling earnings and other forms of taxable income. Therefore, having hit the jackpot in a casino, do not think you will enjoy the entire amount. You will have to pay part of it to your country’s treasury. Besides, note that if you forget to share the required part of the winnings with the state, this is considered by law as tax evasion and you will have to pay a fine.

Nodar Giorgadze, Gamblorium’s lead casino expert, considers the New Zealand system as the most loyal – NZ players enjoy a tax-free system for casual gambling. Meanwhile, India’s flat 30% tax rate seems quite tangible. Finally, the USA’s dual federal and state tax system was developed to keep the balance. Thus, it allows deductions for losses but requires a diligent report. No matter which country you’re from, if you’re lucky enough to get some online casino wins, apply for pros assistance. You need clarification and details to stay informed. Of course, you also need to keep responsibility – this way, you can enjoy your gambling experience without any legal or financial complications.